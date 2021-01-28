W&L athletics goes on COVID-19 pause

"Our pause happened when we first got back from break," Flamini said. "We decided to cancel the first two games because we needed to practice."

The Quakers had been practicing for about a week, with an eye toward opening their season Friday against Roanoke, when they decided Monday to scrap the season altogether.

Guilford athletic director Sharon Beverly had informed the school's coaches in a Zoom meeting Sunday night that COVID-19 numbers were rising on campus, according to a Guilford spokesman.

"That played a part [in the team's decision Monday]," Flamini said. "The school was willing to help us isolate and continue our season. … They were going to put us in a bubble. And we decided we didn't want to do that.

"We haven't been able to play any games yet. We weren't able to scrimmage. We needed to make a decision on how we wanted to go forward in a healthy way. I don't want people getting hurt. We weren't ready. We only had like nine days to get ready for the season. As we talked it through as a team, we didn't want to take that chance of anyone getting hurt in a game. And also, we don't want to put our health at risk."