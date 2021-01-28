W&L athletics goes on COVID-19 pause

This weekend's season openers for the Washington and Lee men's and women's basketball teams have been canceled because the W&L athletic department began a COVID-19 pause Thursday.
The university has put all teams' practices and competitions on pause because of the rising number of cases on the W&L campus, Generals women's basketball coach Christine Clancy said Thursday in a text message.
Clancy said she does not know how long the pause will last.
The W&L men's basketball team was scheduled to open its season against visiting Ferrum on Saturday. The Generals' game Tuesday at Bridgewater is still scheduled to be played.
The W&L women's basketball team was scheduled to open its season Sunday at Randolph-Macon.
The Lexington school's men's and women's swimming teams' season-opening meet against Lynchburg on Saturday has also been canceled.
Many ODAC basketball and swimming teams began their seasons earlier this month. But W&L had always planned to wait until this weekend to kick off its winter sports season because W&L did not start post-winter-break practices until Jan. 12.
Over in Buena Vista, the Southern Virginia women's basketball team has also gone on a COVID-19 pause, SVU coach Lynette Schroeder said Thursday in a text message.
SVU, which does not belong to the ODAC for basketball, had been scheduled to open its season Wednesday at nonconference foe Bridgewater. But Schroeder said the game had to be canceled Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 case in the SVU women's basketball program.
She said that under the university's COVID-19 protocols, the Knights won't be able to compete for 14 days.
The SVU men's basketball team is still scheduled to open its season Saturday at Mary Baldwin, said men's basketball coach Adam Wardenburg.
W&L joins a growing list of ODAC schools experiencing COVID-19 issues.
On Monday, the Guilford women's basketball team decided to call off the rest of its season.
"We didn't feel safe enough to continue," Guilford women's basketball coach Stephanie Flamini said Thursday in a phone interview. "It's just becoming very stressful, and it's taking away from the experience a little bit. We're in a pandemic; they're stressed out enough with everything. In order to play, there's a lot of protocols to follow, and it's starting to wear on us."
Guilford's first two games (last weekend's opener at Shenandoah and a Tuesday game with Bridgewater) had already been canceled because the Quakers were coming off a COVID-19 pause that had resulted from a positive COVID-19 test in the Guilford program, said Flamini.
"Our pause happened when we first got back from break," Flamini said. "We decided to cancel the first two games because we needed to practice."
The Quakers had been practicing for about a week, with an eye toward opening their season Friday against Roanoke, when they decided Monday to scrap the season altogether.
Guilford athletic director Sharon Beverly had informed the school's coaches in a Zoom meeting Sunday night that COVID-19 numbers were rising on campus, according to a Guilford spokesman.
"That played a part [in the team's decision Monday]," Flamini said. "The school was willing to help us isolate and continue our season. … They were going to put us in a bubble. And we decided we didn't want to do that.
"We haven't been able to play any games yet. We weren't able to scrimmage. We needed to make a decision on how we wanted to go forward in a healthy way. I don't want people getting hurt. We weren't ready. We only had like nine days to get ready for the season. As we talked it through as a team, we didn't want to take that chance of anyone getting hurt in a game. And also, we don't want to put our health at risk."
The decision resulted in the cancellation of 10 more Guilford women's games, including the Friday duel with Roanoke; a Feb. 12 game with Ferrum; and a Feb. 20 game at W&L.
The Guilford men's basketball team has been on a COVID-19 pause because of a positive test in the men's program, said Flamini. Thursday's men's game at Hampden-Sydney was canceled. The Guilford men's pause is set to end early next week.
The Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball team announced Wednesday it has gone on a COVID-19 pause. The Marlins — who were coming off a win over Randolph last weekend — not only canceled Thursday's game with Shenandoah but four additional games, including a Feb. 5 game with Roanoke and a Feb. 7 game at W&L.
ODAC member Eastern Mennonite announced Wednesday that its men's and women's basketball teams were going on a 10-day COVID-19 pause. Sunday's women's game at Roanoke and a Feb. 7 men's game at Ferrum were among the EMU games canceled.