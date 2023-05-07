LEXINGTON — The head coaches were different in this year's ODAC women's lacrosse championship game.

But the outcome was the same.

Second-ranked and top-seeded Washington and Lee beat 16th-ranked and second-seeded Roanoke 16-9 in the final Sunday at Watt Field.

The jubilant Generals (18-1) won the tournament for the 13th straight time and for the 23rd time overall.

It was their first title under rookie head coach Maddie Coleman, a Rockbridge County High School graduate and former Denison assistant.

"I got really fortunate to come in a program that has had a great culture, great success," Coleman said after getting doused with Gatorade. "There's definitely pressure, but I knew what I was getting into.

"Being able to come home and coach a sport at a school that's so high … has been super fun."

Coleman, 33, succeeded Brooke O'Brien, who left W&L after a 15-year reign to steer her alma mater, Amherst.

"This year has kind of been a mixture of the old and the new," said W&L junior Hanna Bishop, who scored five goals Sunday.

The Maroons lost in the final for the third straight year.

Roanoke senior Lilly Blair was among the Maroons who wept at game's end.

"[Three] losses in a row is tough," said Blair, a Salem High School graduate who scored two goals Sunday. "We wanted this one. … That's why I was mostly upset. But we're hoping we're going to get another game or two in the NCAAs."

The Maroons (15-3) also have a new coach. Erica Brown is in her first year at Roanoke after previously steering Lycoming and Tiffin. She had resigned from Tiffin in May.

Brown succeeded Zach Tamburello, who was Roanoke's interim coach last season. He was named Roanoke's permanent coach in June but left in August to become an assistant at Division I member Bryant.

"My first day [at Roanoke] was Sept. 12. That was our first practice. I didn't know everyone's names," Brown said. "The kids bought into what we were doing."

The Generals, who won their 10th straight game, earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

"They are just so well-rounded," Blair said. "Offensively, they have seven threats on the field at all times. … Their draw is amazing. Their defense is amazing. Goalie's amazing.

"You can find a weakness maybe for 30 seconds and then they'll cover that hole back up."

Roanoke, which had won seven straight games since losing 17-7 to W&L last month, will now see if it lands an at-large bid. The 46-team NCAA field will be revealed Monday.

"We're confident we're going to get a bid," Blair said.

Roanoke College will again be the site of the Division III final four, which will be held May 26-28.

"I absolutely think we have a chance [to make it]," Coleman said. "I'm super excited."

W&L lost at Gettysburg in the quarterfinals last year. W&L has not made the final four since 2017.

"We have really prepared ourselves for a good postseason. I'm excited to see where this goes," Bishop said. "We can't take this No. 2 ranking for granted and we have to keep pushing every day.

"We all are thinking of losing to Gettysburg last year and I think that's definitely lighting a fire under us and getting us excited to have this opportunity to keep going this year and go to the final four."

The Generals, who improved to 7-1 against ranked foes this year, took the lead for good late in the first quarter on Sunday.

After Salem graduate Libby Bowman scored in the rain to cut the lead to 10-7 with 10:18 to go in the third quarter, there was a 50-minute lightning delay.

When play resumed, W&L scored five of the next six goals to build a 15-8 cushion with 14:07 left in the fourth.

"That rain delay, it crushed us," Brown said. "We had momentum going into the rain delay. … It's hard to sit around.

"We didn't have a locker room to go into. … It's always hard to kind of be in that moment and have that momentum shift and then come back out and just get some calls that weren't in our favor."

The Maroons waited out the delay on their bus.

"We tried to stay positive in the bus, singing songs and dancing," Blair said. "But it's tough to come out of that. Your legs get cold, your muscles start to get tired. I think they came out really hot."

The Generals spent the delay listening to music in their locker room.

"The rain re-set really helped us," Bishop said. "We were able to keep the energy up in the locker room, keep things fun. We had a little dance party."

"We've done a lot this year to focus on our mental side of the game," Coleman said. "It was a good moment to battle through some uncontrollables."

Grace Koutouzis scored four goals for Roanoke, while Walker McKnight and Ginny Taylor each scored twice for W&L.

Kyleigh Chickering had 16 saves for the Maroons. Caroline Kranich had nine saves for W&L.