W&L feels 'robbed' after OT loss in men's soccer final four

“Our supporters who were right next to the situation on the field who saw it said it was him actually winning the ball and trying to go forward with it after he won the ball. That’s how I saw it as well,” Singleton said. “The ref thought differently.”

“That’s never a second yellow,” Zimmerman said.

Singleton told the referee he disagreed with the call.

“I explained to him that’s 35 yards away at a diagonal and he wasn’t in a good position to make the call,” Singleton said.

Singleton said the loss was a “tough blow.”

“We put in a great effort and it didn’t work out in our favor,” he said.

The Camels won the game when Rye Jaran sent a cross in from the left side of the field. From in front of the goal, Yeonas put the ball in the right side of the net.

“Rye … crossed it in and I made a back post run and honestly, I didn’t know if I could get there in time,” Yeonas said. “I kind of slid and … I think I collided with their left back and got sandwiched into the goal.”