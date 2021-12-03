W&L feels 'robbed' after OT loss in men's soccer final four

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington and Lee’s NCAA semifinal loss Friday night left star Adrian Zimmerman feeling “robbed.”
Steve Yeonas scored with 55 seconds left in the first overtime period to give Connecticut College a 2-1 comeback win over the Generals in an NCAA Division III men’s soccer semifinal Friday night at UNC Greensboro.
The Generals (18-2-2) had to play a man down for the final 4:05 of regulation and the overtime period after second-team All-American midfielder Michael Kutsanzira was ejected. Kutsanzira was issued a red card for getting his second yellow card of the game.
“I feel robbed a little bit, to be honest,” said Zimmerman, a sophomore forward who scored W&L’s goal Friday. “I don’t think we should’ve been playing a man down. That’s a tough one to swallow. Personally, I’m not going to be happy with this and I know a lot of guys on the team are not going to be happy with this.
“The ref determined the game. That’s not what you want in the final four.”
W&L coach Michael Singleton said the referee told him Kutsanzira was given a second yellow card because he made “a reckless tackle and then Michael kicked the ball away.” But Singleton disagreed with the referee.
“Our supporters who were right next to the situation on the field who saw it said it was him actually winning the ball and trying to go forward with it after he won the ball. That’s how I saw it as well,” Singleton said. “The ref thought differently.”
“That’s never a second yellow,” Zimmerman said.
Singleton told the referee he disagreed with the call.
“I explained to him that’s 35 yards away at a diagonal and he wasn’t in a good position to make the call,” Singleton said.
Singleton said the loss was a “tough blow.”
“We put in a great effort and it didn’t work out in our favor,” he said.
The Camels won the game when Rye Jaran sent a cross in from the left side of the field. From in front of the goal, Yeonas put the ball in the right side of the net.
“Rye … crossed it in and I made a back post run and honestly, I didn’t know if I could get there in time,” Yeonas said. “I kind of slid and … I think I collided with their left back and got sandwiched into the goal.”
Several W&L players sat or laid on the ground after the game-ending goal while the Camels (18-4-1) celebrated.
“It was disappointing that we went [a man] down,” W&L goalkeeper Michael Nyc said. “It definitely played into it, that we couldn’t press them the way we wanted. I just think that eventually their number advantage led to their goal.”
But Singleton did not blame the goal on his team being a man down.
“We’ve been a man down before for longer … and still won games,” he said. “We just blew a defensive assignment, and they made us pay the price for it.
“[On] that cross, the person on the flank should’ve been handled better. He shouldn’t have been allowed to go by. We should’ve prevented him from going forward.”
Zimmerman scored in the 74th minute to give W&L a 1-0 lead.
It was Zimmerman’s 11th goal in W&L’s five NCAA tournament games, adding to his records for the most goals and points (22) by a player in a single NCAA Division III tournament.
But the Camels tied the game in the 83rd minute. MT Tshuma fired a shot from about 25 yards out that hit the right post and went in the net.
“Another defensive breakdown,” Singleton said. “He shouldn’t have been in the position to take that shot.”
“We knew that he was going to shoot from distance. We knew that’s what he liked to do,” Nyc said. “It was a great shot.”
Sam Maidenberg had two saves for the Camels; Nyc had none.
The Generals had never made it past the Sweet 16 until this year’s NCAA tournament.
“We’ve done so much to raise the profile of the program,” Singleton said. “I’m so proud of the boys for what they’ve done.
“This is by far the best year that this program’s ever had in over 75 years, so we hold our head high.
“We’ve put our program into a different perspective nationally.”
W&L will have to replace four senior starters, including Nyc and All-American defender Jack Rawlins.
But W&L’s other seven starters are set to return next fall, including Zimmerman, Kutsanzira and second-team All-American midfielder Samuel Bass.
Do the Generals have the pieces to make another run at the NCAA title next year?
“Yeah. We’re going to be back,” Zimmerman said.
“We have returning players who are going to come back hungrier than ever,” Singleton said. “We’ve got a great recruiting class coming in. People are going to be shocked that we’re going to be even better next year.”