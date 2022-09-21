W&L grad Kaylee Hartung jumps from ABC News to "Thursday Night Football"

Kaylee Hartung left ESPN five years ago to become a news reporter at CNN.

The Washington and Lee graduate joined ABC News three years ago.

Now she is back in the sports world. She will be the sideline reporter Thursday when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns as part of Amazon Prime Video’s new “Thursday Night Football” NFL telecasts.

“It wasn’t something I was looking for and it wasn’t something I expected,” Hartung, 36, said of her new job in a phone interview last week from her Los Angeles home. “I loved my time at ABC News so much. I was given so many incredible opportunities there with ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘World News Tonight.’ It was really a dream come true to get to be a part of that organization.

“But when Amazon called and those conversations became serious, you know when you just have that gut feeling that something’s right? It was the epitome of that.

“The opportunity to go back to sports in this capacity, it was just too good to pass up. It’s so rare that you get to be a part of building something new in this landscape.”

Hartung is part of a big-name announcing crew for the streaming service’s NFL telecasts, along with play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Thursday will mark the trio’s third game on Amazon Prime Video, following a Sept. 1 preseason game and last week’s regular-season game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City.

After some heavy years as a news reporter that included covering the killing of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville and getting COVID-19 after covering a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, Hartung is enjoying being a sports reporter again.

“So often in news you’re showing up on the worst day of someone’s life,” she said. “That’s a responsibility I didn’t take lightly, and I’m very proud of the work that I did in that capacity and the way I ... learned to handle those situations.

“But covering sports, more often you are showing up on the best day of somebody’s life. And to get to be a part of that I think is such a privilege. And to be in the role of a sideline reporter and really get to honor the work that these athletes do, the commitment and the dedication and the sacrifices they make to be great, is something that’s really fun.”

Famous mentor

Hartung, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, majored in broadcast journalism and politics at W&L. She returned to her alma mater in May for her 15-year reunion.

“I’m so glad for the experience I had at W&L and the friendships that it’s given me,” Hartung said. “The alumni network there is so strong, and I owe a lot to it.”

After graduating from W&L in 2007, Hartung got a job with CBS News in Washington, D.C. She served as the executive assistant to then-CBS anchor and correspondent Bob Schieffer. She eventually became an associate producer for the Sunday interview show that Schieffer anchored — “Face the Nation.”

Schieffer, who is now retired from CBS, and Hartung remain close.

“He’s the best boss I’ll ever have and one of the most important people in my life,” she said.

For her final few years with CBS News, she moonlighted as a sideline reporter for what was then known as the CBS College Sports Network and what is now known as CBS Sports Network.

She left CBS in 2012 when ESPN hired her to be a host for its Longhorn Network, which is devoted to University of Texas sports. She also began a five-year run as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football, basketball and baseball telecasts.

In 2014, ESPN moved her from the Longhorn Network to a new channel it was starting — the SEC Network. In 2014 and 2015, she was the reporter for the “SEC Nation” Saturday morning pregame show, which is the SEC Network’s version of “College GameDay.” She spent 2016 as the sideline reporter for the SEC Network’s marquee football games.

She left ESPN and the SEC Network in 2017 to become a news reporter for CNN.

“I never wanted to leave sports. I always just wanted to build a broader foundation for my career, ... build my skill set,” she said.

She told her old boss, Schieffer, that she was not emotionally ready to leave ESPN. But he told her that if being a news reporter was her goal, she should take the CNN job.

‘Scariest day’

After joining CNN, Hartung felt the need to prove that she could handle news reporting.

“I struggled in a big way with imposter’s syndrome when I got to CNN,” she said. “I really wanted to prove myself, and I think I did.

“I knew I had it in me.”

She was based in Atlanta for CNN. So she was assigned to cover the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. She was already in Charlottesville when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing Heyer and injuring others.

“That day in Charlottesville was the scariest day of my life on the job,” Hartung said. “I didn’t see the car crash that killed Heather Heyer, but I heard it and went running in that direction.

“I had to be picked up by a security guard just to get out of harm’s way as the march really amped up and as things were flying through the air.”

She was also assigned to cover the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She arrived in Parkland just hours after the shootings and remained there for two weeks.

“When I got the call from the assignment desk saying, ‘You can go home [from Parkland],’ I burst into tears because all of the adrenaline left my body and I started feeling the emotions of what I just had to cover and the reality of the situation,” she said. “Seventeen people were murdered and I spoke to so many of their family and friends, … children who witnessed it.”

‘Public service’

She left CNN in 2019 to join ABC News. She was a reporter for “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America.”

Hartung was based out of Los Angeles. So when a COVID-19 outbreak happened at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, in early March 2020, Hartung was assigned the story.

“Meeting the people whose family members were inside that nursing home and unable to get out because it was on lockdown and even unable to get tested, … I just wanted to shout out from a rooftop to get them help, and having a platform like I was lucky enough to have at ABC certainly made that possible,” she said.

She has no doubt that the Kirkland assignment caused her to get COVID-19 herself.

“I was interacting with people who were in and out of the nursing home who undoubtedly had been exposed,” she said. “But we just didn’t understand then how the virus was transmitted. I had no idea the risk I was taking just by speaking to people who had been inside the nursing home.”

She revealed on the March 18, 2020 edition of “Good Morning America” that she had tested positive and was in isolation. That month, she discussed her symptoms on both “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight.”

“My experience covering the initial outbreak in the U.S. and then being one of the first public-facing young people to contract COVID really felt like the best public service I’ve ever done as a journalist,” she said. “I’m not someone who ever wants to make the story about me, but that was such a unique situation and such a unique time where there was just so much unknown, and to be able to explain to our viewers my experience with COVID ... felt like the most important public service I could have done at that time.”

The following month, she donated her convalescent plasma to help people seriously ill with COVID-19. She not only reported on that experience but also reported on her emotional meeting with Daniel Macias, one of the people who benefited from her plasma.

“That was the best journalism I’ve done in my life,” she said. “Sharing my experience donating plasma, hoping that it could influence other people to do the same and maybe save more lives, that’s the best thing I’ve ever done.

“To get to meet Daniel Macias, whose family credits me with saving his life, was truly one of the most special days of my life. I’m choking up thinking about it.”

‘A step forward’

Hartung loved the variety of her ABC job, which ran the gamut from covering wildfires to interviewing celebrities.

However, she did not like getting up between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Los Angeles time to do live shots on “Good Morning America” at 4 a.m. Los Angeles time.

“The hours and sort of the grind I was in was pretty unsustainable,” she said. “But I certainly wasn’t looking to leave. It really took an opportunity as exciting as this one to make me rethink everything.”

When Amazon Prime Video (which is beginning an 11-year deal for “Thursday Night Football”) called her to tell her she got the sideline reporter job, she called her mother and burst into tears.

“Some offers are too good to pass up and that was certainly the case with Amazon,” she said. “This certainly felt like a step forward for me in my career.”

Her experience as a sideline reporter for ESPN has helped her in her new job.

“You’re on the sidelines, there’s so much going on around you. It takes experience to understand where your eyes need to be and how you can be the most useful to the broadcast,” she said.

Hartung has not yet decided what she will do in between “Thursday Night Football” seasons.

But she likes covering sports again.

“It’s a lot of fun to be a part of something that brings the people watching joy,” she said.

Most journalists spend their entire careers in either news or sports. But Hartung’s journey has taken her from news to sports, back to news and now back to sports.

“I’ve been willing to run through open doors and follow momentum where it’s carried me,” she said. “I’m really proud of myself for being willing to, at times it felt like jump off cliffs, and take a new path.

“But I’ve known since I was 10 years old that I wanted to tell stories for a living. And I feel really lucky that I’ve gotten so many different opportunities to do that.”