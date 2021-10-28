W&L men's soccer blossoms into No. 1 team in Division III

COVID-19 issues on the W&L team made for a challenging spring.

"I look at the spring season as not a real season," Singleton said. "At one point we had 12 guys who were in quarantine because they were close contacts, so I was literally training nine guys for two weeks.

"The biggest benefit from that spring season is they realized it is a privilege to be able to play, and their choice of maximizing that privilege is what led them to do the work in the summer and come back in the fall in the manner that they have."

Bass said the team's fitness level is much better than it was last season.

"Those players that had coronavirus — I had it the summer before — it really affects your lungs, so our fitness definitely wasn't up to what it is now, which separates us from so many teams," Bass said.

The Generals opened this season Sept. 3 with a 1-1, double-overtime tie at Emory, which is currently ranked No. 13. W&L's other tie came last week against Roanoke, also by a 1-1 score.

W&L is averaging a league-high 3.5 goals.