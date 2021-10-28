W&L men's soccer blossoms into No. 1 team in Division III

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee men's soccer team has never advanced past the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament.
But the Generals have been the No. 1 team in the Division III coaches' Top 25 poll since late September. They have not lost a game all season.
Could the team cap its season with an NCAA title?
"It's a very realistic goal," junior midfielder Samuel Bass said at practice Wednesday. "We're all hungry, and we all know that we're capable."
"We can achieve that," senior defender Jack Rawlins said. "To have everyone playing with that sort of belief, that we can achieve these sorts of lofty goals that this program has never even really thought about, is a good feeling. It's a good sense of change and progression."
The Generals are 13-0-2 overall and won the ODAC regular-season title with an 8-0-1 league record.
"The team chemistry is really good," junior midfielder Michael Kutsanzira said. "We're working hard, working for each other. We have so much talent, so much depth."
The Generals have enjoyed a winning season in each of coach Michael Singleton's eight years at W&L.
The team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 2017 and made it back to that round in 2019, when W&L lost 2-1 in overtime to eventual NCAA champ Tufts.
"The last Sweet 16 we were in, … when our guys walked away from that game, a lot of them were like, 'You know what? We should have had that game,’" Singleton said. "It flipped a switch in a lot of their brains, saying, 'We deserve to be here.’
"That belief they developed through that experience is really important."
The Generals' nonleague victims this season included five teams that made the 2019 NCAA tournament, including then-No. 15 Christopher Newport.
When the excited Generals rose one spot to No. 1 in the Division III coaches poll last month, it marked the first time W&L had ever topped that poll.
"It's super humbling," Bass said. "It's kind of motivating for us."
W&L's quest for its fourth ODAC tournament title in the last seven years begins Saturday with a quarterfinal game against visiting Hampden-Sydney.
The Generals are not likely to look past their quarterfinal foe — not after losing to Roanoke in the quarterfinals last spring.
"We were a little complacent," Kutsanzira said. "That was kind of a good wake-up call."
The Generals finished 6-1-1 during their postponed, abbreviated season last spring. The NCAA Division III tournament was not held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 issues on the W&L team made for a challenging spring.
"I look at the spring season as not a real season," Singleton said. "At one point we had 12 guys who were in quarantine because they were close contacts, so I was literally training nine guys for two weeks.
"The biggest benefit from that spring season is they realized it is a privilege to be able to play, and their choice of maximizing that privilege is what led them to do the work in the summer and come back in the fall in the manner that they have."
Bass said the team's fitness level is much better than it was last season.
"Those players that had coronavirus — I had it the summer before — it really affects your lungs, so our fitness definitely wasn't up to what it is now, which separates us from so many teams," Bass said.
The Generals opened this season Sept. 3 with a 1-1, double-overtime tie at Emory, which is currently ranked No. 13. W&L's other tie came last week against Roanoke, also by a 1-1 score.
W&L is averaging a league-high 3.5 goals.
"If you look at who scores for us, we have six to seven guys who could beat you any day," Singleton said. "That makes us a very tough team to come up against because they don't have to shut down [just] one player or two players."
Bass, whose nickname is "Sea Bass," has recorded 10 goals and six assists.
"We've got a lot of speed compared to other teams," Bass said.
Kutsanzira, who was one of the players who had COVID-19 last spring, has six goals and a league-high nine assists this season.
He left his family in his native Zimbabwe to play for a Connecticut school as a high school senior.
"It's a really different game than back home," he said. "Back home they emphasize more on talent rather than hard work."
W&L has allowed only nine goals all season. Not bad for a team that lost starting goalkeeper Michael Nyc to a torn PCL in an Oct. 2 win over Lynchburg.
Nyc, a senior with 24 saves this year, has missed the past seven games. He injured his knee when he was fouled by an opposing player in the goalkeeper's box.
Singleton hopes to get Nyc back during the postseason. W&L has used Rye McMillen and Matt Semcesen in goal while Nyc has been sidelined.
The pairings for the 64-team Division III tournament will be announced Nov. 8. The final four will be held Dec. 3-4 in Greensboro, North Carolina.