W&L men's soccer to host more NCAA games
Rawlins-2

Washington and Lee’s Jack Rawlins (3) and the rest of the Generals will host Christopher Newport in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

 Courtesy W&L

Soccer

Washington and Lee to host more NCAA men’s soccer games

The Washington and Lee men’s soccer team, which won first- and second-round NCAA Division III tournament games at home last week, has been rewarded with more home games.

The Generals (16-1-2) will host Christopher Newport (12-4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a Sweet 16 doubleheader. Hanover (15-4-2) will meet Messiah (18-1-2) in the second game of the doubleheader.

The winners will square off in an NCAA quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Sunday at W&L for a berth in the final four.

