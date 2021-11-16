W&L men's soccer to host more NCAA games

Soccer

Washington and Lee to host more NCAA men’s soccer games

The Washington and Lee men’s soccer team, which won first- and second-round NCAA Division III tournament games at home last week, has been rewarded with more home games.

The Generals (16-1-2) will host Christopher Newport (12-4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a Sweet 16 doubleheader. Hanover (15-4-2) will meet Messiah (18-1-2) in the second game of the doubleheader.

The winners will square off in an NCAA quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Sunday at W&L for a berth in the final four.