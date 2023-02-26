For the first time in 13 years, the Washington and Lee women's basketball team got to hoist the ODAC tournament championship trophy Sunday.

The top-seeded Generals beat seventh-seeded Shenandoah 73-57 in the tournament title game at the Salem Civic Center.

The jubilant Generals (22-6) jumped up and down at game's end. Kathryn Vandiver jumped into the arms of teammate Mary Schleusner.

After Schleusner was announced as the tournament's most outstanding player, it was her turn to jump into Vandiver's arms. Schleusner had 30 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in the win.

The Generals jumped up and down again after being presented the championship trophy.

"We really dug in. We wanted it so bad," said Vandiver, who is W&L's lone senior starter. "Every year that I have been here, we've fallen short. … I was just ready for us to finally seal the deal.

"With the incoming class and with all the returners wanting to finish our unfinished business, we just came in ready from the start."

W&L, which made the title game for the first time in four years, won the tournament for only the second time in program history. The first time came in 2010.

"We had the talent, we had all the pieces. And to take it all the way to the championship was really exciting," said W&L coach Christine Clancy, wearing part of a civic center net around her neck after the coaches and players got to cut one down.

"Even before this season, I knew the talent that we had coming in and the talent we had coming back and I thought that we had the potential to be really, really talented. That came to fruition."

The Generals earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The pairings will be announced Monday.

"I'd be nervous if I saw Washington and Lee next to my team's name for that first round," Clancy said. "We can play with any team in the country."

W&L reaped an at-large bid to the NCAAs last year but bowed out in the first round. The Generals hope to stick around a bit longer this time.

"We're not done yet. We're ready for this dance," said Vandiver, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks Sunday.

The Generals lost to No. 1 Christopher Newport in double overtime in a nonleague game last month, giving them confidence that they can hang with good teams in the NCAAs.

"If we keep playing as well as we are, I really do think we have a good chance, especially thinking back to the Christopher Newport game," Schleusner said. "That really just proves how good of a team we can be when we really work together."

W&L also was the top seed in last year's league tournament, but Shenandoah beat the Generals in the semifinals.

So the Generals were quite happy to beat defending champ Shenandoah (19-10) in Sunday's final.

"It makes it even more vengeful," Vandiver said.

Five of the eight Generals who saw action Sunday were freshmen, including two starters.

"We've got a lot of talent in our first-year class," Clancy said. "There were times [Sunday] when there were five first-years out on the floor. … That's pretty amazing in that big moment."

The 6-foot-2 Schleusner is one of those freshman starters. The forward had a great all-around game Sunday, but she seemed the most happy in the game after making each of her two 3-pointers.

"I'm not really much of a 3-point shooter," she said. "In high school I was not allowed to shoot the 3-ball."

Schleusner graduated from Charlotte Latin School in North Carolina. She was a high school teammate of Vandiver.

"The transition [to W&L] was practically seamless," Schleusner said. "[Vandiver] has no idea how much she's helped me adjust."

Last week, Schleusner was named both the ODAC rookie of the year and the defensive player of the year.

"She's so athletic and so talented," Vandiver said. "You see her jump and she's through the ceiling."

W&L has a more post-oriented team this year than the guard-heavy squad that won 20 games last year. The Generals entered Sunday leading Division III in blocks (8.0 per game) and ranked fourth in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 13.9 per game).

"We really use our size, which is new for us," said Clancy, whose team outrebounded the Hornets 53-40.

The Hornets shot just 28.6% from the field. W&L blocked 12 shots.

"We have amazing shot-blockers," said W&L guard Hanna Malik, who had 12 points and seven assists. "I'm able to play tight to some players, and I know that if I get a little beat that they're in the lane to have my back."

Down 14-10, W&L scored the final 10 points of the first quarter and the first four points of the second quarter to grab a 24-14 lead. W&L led the rest of the way.

Leading just 34-30 with 9:13 left in the third quarter, W&L went on an 18-0 run to build a 52-30 cushion with 3:13 to go in the third.

"Our defense set the tone," Clancy said of that run. "We used our length really, really well, just to contest shots, to get boards. Anytime they were looking at the rim, they just saw hands."