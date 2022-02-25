W&L women win ODAC quarterfinal

Last season was not a fun one for the Washington and Lee women's basketball team.

But this season has been a blast.

The top-seeded Generals fended off ninth-seeded Guilford 65-54 in an ODAC quarterfinal Friday at the Salem Civic Center to break the school single-season record for overall wins.

W&L (20-5) will face fourth-seeded Shenandoah in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the civic center. Shenandoah beat fifth-seeded Randolph 63-57 in another quarterfinal Friday.

The Generals played only eight games last season, when W&L and the other ODAC teams had a shortened campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic. No ODAC team played more than 13 games.

The Generals, who went 5-3, also had to wear masks when they played last season.

"With everything that happened last year, this season we focused on just coming out and having fun and doing the most that we can as a team," said senior guard Megan Horn, who had 22 points, four 3-pointers, seven assists and eight rebounds Friday. "This year, with a more certain schedule, we've been able to be really grateful for that."

"We're just grateful to get out here every day and compete together," said junior forward Kathryn Vandiver, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The old school mark of 19 overall wins had been set by the 2018-19 team.

This year's team had already broken the school mark for the most ODAC wins in a season by going 16-2 in league play during the regular season. The Generals tied Randolph-Macon for the ODAC regular-season title.

"We really love each other's company, and I think that shows on the court," Vandiver said.

The Generals, who were picked third in the ODAC's preseason poll, expected to be good this season.

"We love to play basketball. We love to put in the work," Horn said.

An automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament will be at stake in Sunday's title game.

Generals coach Christine Clancy, whose team is ranked third in the NCAA's regional rankings, figures W&L needs to win its semifinal Saturday to be a lock for an NCAA at-large bid should the Generals lose in the final.

W&L's only ODAC tournament title came in 2010, which was also the only year the Generals advanced to the NCAAs.

The Generals last made the ODAC title game in 2019, when Horn and the team's three other current seniors were freshmen.

"The four years that I've been here, we've always set the expectation to win an ODAC championship and make it to the NCAA tournament," Horn said. "We're finally executing that. … It's just [from] the work that we've put in over the four years in building our culture and playing team basketball."

"Our senior class, … ever since they stepped onto our campus, they have pushed our competitive goals and accomplishments," Clancy said. "They are the reason that we're as good as we are."

Down 48-36 with 6:16 left in the third quarter, Guilford (8-17) scored the final 13 points of the third to grab a 49-48 lead.

"In the third quarter, we were kind of passive," Clancy said. "We had [an] 'I don't want to lose' kind of moment, being afraid of losing the game instead of going out and winning it.

"We got back to that mentality in the fourth. … We went back to attack mode."

After Horn scored the first basket of the fourth to give W&L a 50-49 lead, Ashtyn Zeigler scored to give Guilford a 51-50 lead.

The Generals then went on a 12-0 run to grab a 62-51 lead with 45 seconds to go.

"We did a good job just moving the ball and finding the open player," Horn said.

Horn had seven points in the run, showing why she was recently named the ODAC player of the year.

"Horn stepped up. She's the player of the year for a reason, and she made some big shots," Clancy said. "She is just as tough as they come. This is her senior season and she wants us to keep making history."

Vandiver had four points in the run.

The Quakers shot just 18.2% from the field in the fourth.

Lindsay Gauldin had 15 points for Guilford, while Hanna Malik had 13 points for W&L.

