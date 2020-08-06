Wachenheim excited VMI still on Virginia's football schedule

But if VMI is to play football this season, it will have to foot the bill to give its players COVID-19 tests each week it has a game.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday that any team in any sport wanting to have a regular season this fall must comply with the in-season testing recommendations the NCAA issued last month.

The NCAA had recommended that testing and results should be obtained by schools within 72 hours of a football game kicking off and within 72 hours of the first game of the week for other “high contact risk sports,” including soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

"Anybody, any school, any conference that decides to move forward, … they have to meet very clear, very rigid protocol," NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday on the "Today" show. "They're mandatory. They're not guidelines any longer.

"Every school has to test every athlete going forward into competition at least once a week and at least no more than 72 hours before any competition."

SoCon presidents and athletic directors met about the fall season Thursday.