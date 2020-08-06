Wachenheim excited VMI still on Virginia's football schedule

VMI turned out to be The Chosen One.
Virginia announced Thursday it has kept VMI on its football schedule as its lone nonleague foe this season.
"It's awesome," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said in a phone interview. "It's a great opportunity for our young men.
"It's very exciting."
The Keydets will visit UVa on Sept. 11, which is a Friday. That is one day earlier than the teams were originally scheduled to play.
The ACC announced on July 29 a new scheduling model that calls for each of its football teams to play 10 conference games plus just one nonleague game. So VMI had been waiting to see if UVa still wanted to play the Keydets.
UVa’s original schedule had four nonleague games, including a Sept. 5 neutral-site game in Atlanta with Southeastern Conference member Georgia, whose league scrapped nonconference games last week; the VMI game; a Sept. 19 home game with Connecticut, which canceled its season Wednesday; and an Oct. 24 game at Old Dominion.
Wachenheim said VMI athletic director Dave Diles informed him Wednesday that "the deal was in the works" for VMI to stay on the UVa schedule.
All ACC teams' schedules were announced Thursday morning.
"This morning when I got up and saw it on Twitter, I said, 'Wow, maybe it got finalized,’" said Wachenheim, a former UVa assistant.
"I'm … thankful for the hard work of Dr. Diles to get it done. It wasn't easy."
UVa's decision means VMI still gets a nice payday.
FCS member VMI, which last played the Cavaliers in 2013, is due to reap $375,000 from UVa for the game.
"The money helps everybody [in the athletic department], so that's exciting," Wachenheim said.
The Keydets have not beaten an FBS foe since they defeated Virginia Tech in 1981. It was the Keydets' final season in the upper echelon of college football before dropping down to the FCS level.
The VMI game will serve as UVa's season opener. VMI is scheduled to open the season at Robert Morris on Sept. 5.
"In that ballgame, let's be honest, UVa has the advantage," Wachenheim said. "But our kids are going to love playing that game. I'm going to love coaching that game."
VMI was not the only school from the commonwealth to remain on an ACC team's schedule. FBS independent Liberty will be the lone nonleague foe for Virginia Tech, Syracuse and North Carolina State.
Southern Conference member VMI is still working to fill a hole on its schedule. The Keydets were supposed to host Ivy League member Princeton on Sept. 19, but the Ivy League announced last month it was suspending its fall sports season.
But if VMI is to play football this season, it will have to foot the bill to give its players COVID-19 tests each week it has a game.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday that any team in any sport wanting to have a regular season this fall must comply with the in-season testing recommendations the NCAA issued last month.
The NCAA had recommended that testing and results should be obtained by schools within 72 hours of a football game kicking off and within 72 hours of the first game of the week for other “high contact risk sports,” including soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
"Anybody, any school, any conference that decides to move forward, … they have to meet very clear, very rigid protocol," NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday on the "Today" show. "They're mandatory. They're not guidelines any longer.
"Every school has to test every athlete going forward into competition at least once a week and at least no more than 72 hours before any competition."
SoCon presidents and athletic directors met about the fall season Thursday.
"Various options are being explored to evaluate the feasibility of a safe and successful return to competition," the league said in a Thursday news release. "The membership is reviewing the latest guidelines for competition provided on Aug. 5 by the NCAA Board of Governors and will incorporate them into its future decision-making. The Southern Conference appreciates everyone’s patience with this process and is committed to taking the necessary time to ensure that the best possible decision is made."
VMI and the rest of the SoCon are still waiting to find out if the season will culminate in the FCS playoffs.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday morning that it would let each NCAA division decide how to handle its NCAA fall sports championships. The board gave each division until Aug. 21 to make a decision, but Division II and Division III each canceled its fall sports championships Wednesday afternoon.
The NCAA Board of Governors also announced Wednesday a requirement for NCAA playoffs to be held this fall. At least 50% of the teams in a given sport in a given division must play the regular season this fall for that particular NCAA tournament to be held this fall. Entering Thursday, six of the 13 FCS conferences had already suspended their football seasons, with hopes of playing next spring.
