Wachenheim optimistic about Virginia keeping VMI on football schedule

FCS member VMI, which last played the Cavaliers in 2013, is due to reap $375,000 from UVa for the game.

"As a Division I FCS team, the finances provided from games like that help us run our program," Wachenheim said. "So there's a lot of interest on the VMI football end and on my end for us to go up there."

Under the contract, UVa would have to pay VMI only $50,000 if it cancels the game. There is a clause that removes that financial penalty if the game is canceled because of an epidemic or an "act of God," although it remains to be seen whether that clause would fit this scenario because UVa would still be choosing to play 11 other games.

The NCAA issued guidelines two weeks ago about COVID-19 tests for athletes. The NCAA recommends testing and results should be obtained by schools within 72 hours of a football game kicking off. When asked about those NCAA recommendations, VMI athletic director Dave Diles said in an email last week that VMI had not yet devised its testing plans.

The ACC announced Wednesday that not only must ACC football players be tested within three days of a football game kicking off, but also that any nonleague foe must agree to follow those same ACC testing requirements for that week.

Could VMI afford to test its entire team the week of the UVa game?