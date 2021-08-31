Washington & Lee football excited for 1st game in 2 years

W&L officials, coaches and players decided the team would be better off practicing the rest of the season instead of trying to play games.

“We didn’t feel like we were going to be able to bring the right number of guys in certain position groups each week [so] that we could be competitive for four quarters,” coach Garrett LeRose said. “We just didn’t think it was fair to go out there and potentially know that an injury here or there may not give us a chance to continue to play a game.”

The Division III football championships were not held in the 2020-21 school year, so W&L did not lose out on a shot at the playoffs.

Breece said the canceled season has made the Generals grateful for this season.

“It was really frustrating [to not play last spring],” Breece said. “We just used it as extra motivation. We knew we had to be super prepared for this … fall because people are getting those [spring] reps we did not get a chance to get.

“You have a better understanding of what it means now. Sometimes people take things for granted. … Now we know how precious all this is.”

Will the Generals be rusty, not having played a game since 2019?