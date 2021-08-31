Washington & Lee football excited for 1st game in 2 years

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee football team is more excited than usual for the upcoming season.
That’s because the Generals have not played a game since the 2019 season.
W&L did not get to play any games in the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 issues on the team. The Generals will finally return to action when they open this season Saturday at Christopher Newport.
“I can’t wait. It’s been two years too long,” senior strong safety Dean Johnson said. “Everybody’s pumped. Guys are super excited.”
“It’s a special moment for us, especially with everything that’s happened this past year,” senior running back Josh Breece said. “We’ve been working against each other for so long, it feels like payday’s coming.”
Like other NCAA Division III leagues, the ODAC postponed its fall 2020 football season to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. W&L was supposed to play an abbreviated, five-game schedule in the spring semester.
But there was a COVID-19 outbreak on the Generals, who had fewer than 70 players on their spring roster. W&L initially canceled only its Feb. 26 season opener against Shenandoah, then wound up canceling its entire spring season.
“That was pretty brutal,” Johnson, who was one of the players with COVID-19, said of losing out on the season. “We had COVID break out two weeks before the first game. … We missed that game. We [only] had like 30 guys ready to go for the next game, so we’re like, ‘It’s not worth it.’ … We were kind of putting ourselves at risk almost, trying to go out with way short of a normal roster.”
W&L officials, coaches and players decided the team would be better off practicing the rest of the season instead of trying to play games.
“We didn’t feel like we were going to be able to bring the right number of guys in certain position groups each week [so] that we could be competitive for four quarters,” coach Garrett LeRose said. “We just didn’t think it was fair to go out there and potentially know that an injury here or there may not give us a chance to continue to play a game.”
The Division III football championships were not held in the 2020-21 school year, so W&L did not lose out on a shot at the playoffs.
Breece said the canceled season has made the Generals grateful for this season.
“It was really frustrating [to not play last spring],” Breece said. “We just used it as extra motivation. We knew we had to be super prepared for this … fall because people are getting those [spring] reps we did not get a chance to get.
“You have a better understanding of what it means now. Sometimes people take things for granted. … Now we know how precious all this is.”
Will the Generals be rusty, not having played a game since 2019?
“It’s been two years, so adjusting back to that game speed [will be important],” said Johnson, who earned All-ODAC second-team honors in 2019.
Not only do the freshmen lack college experience, but the current W&L sophomores also have never played in a college game before.
“It’s a challenge for us to get them up to speed, but at the same time, those [sophomores] are motivated as well because they … are waiting to prove themselves,” Breece said.
The Division III Presidents Council gave 2020 fall-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. Breece is taking advantage of it.
Breece, who is the Generals’ career rushing leader, was supposed to graduate last May. But he knew last summer that he did not want his final season to be an abbreviated spring campaign that offered no chance at the playoffs.
So he decided last summer that he would not attend W&L in the fall 2020 semester so he could delay graduation and have a normal senior season. He spent last fall doing an internship. He returned to W&L last January for the rest of the school year (and would have played last spring if the W&L season had been held because it would not have cost him his final year of eligibility).
He is now back for one more season. He plans to graduate in December.
“I wanted a full experience in the fall,” Breece said.
Breece ran for 766 yards as a junior in 2019, when he helped the Generals go 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the ODAC.
W&L also welcomes back starting quarterback Jack Pollard, who threw for 874 yards and who ran for 490 yards as a sophomore in 2019.
“He’s an incredibly talented athlete,” LeRose said of Pollard. “Side by side with Josh, we expect them both to play at a really high level for us.”
Other familiar faces on the offense include slotback Colby Kirkland (481 yards rushing in 2019); running back Alex Wertz (462 yards rushing in 2019); and guard Jared Cordova, who joined Breece, Pollard and Wertz on the 2019 All-ODAC third team.
Roanoke Catholic graduate Alex Vaught will start at tight end.
In addition to Johnson, familiar names on the defense include cornerbacks Owen Roberts and Kyle Wood.
“The one thing that I’m most excited about is our overall team speed on defense,” LeRose said.
The Generals have been picked fourth out of seven teams in the ODAC coaches’ preseason poll.