Western Carolina extinguishes VMI's playoff hopes

LEXINGTON — The FCS playoff field will be announced Sunday afternoon on ESPNU.
The VMI football team needn't bother tuning in.
Western Carolina thrashed the Keydets 52-24 on Saturday at Foster Stadium to end the Keydets' hopes of landing an at-large playoff bid.
"Kicked our butts," VMI quarterback Seth Morgan said.
VMI (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference), which won the SoCon title last spring to earn the first FCS playoff bid in its history, ended this season on a three-game losing streak.
"It sucks," Morgan said of the skid. "We thought we had the personnel to make a run in the playoffs. … Guys getting banged up [affected the team].
"I felt like we were in every game. It's just, you've got to make plays when they're called. I missed throws. Guys dropped passes, missed blocks."
VMI never led in any of its three games this month.
The Keydets began this month in control of their own destiny when it came to snaring the SoCon's automatic playoff bid, but they left that driver's seat when they lost 27-20 at East Tennessee State on Nov. 6.
Their hopes of an at-large bid were severely damaged by a 37-31 loss at Furman last weekend. Saturday's loss knocked them off the bubble completely.
"You never want to finish a season [on a skid] like that, … especially the position we … [were] in, in a prime position to make the playoffs and possibly win the SoCon championship," said senior safety Ethan Caselberry, who had 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his final VMI game. "It really hurts that we're not going to be in the playoffs."
"Coming into the season, we expected to make it back to the playoffs and make a playoff run," Morgan said. "Injuries killed us, and not executing when we needed to."
VMI star receiver Jakob Herres missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Herres, a senior who also missed a game last month with a shoulder injury, wound up nine catches shy of breaking the VMI career record in receptions and 86 yards short of breaking the VMI career mark for receiving yards.
Running back Korey Bridy missed his second straight game after undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
"Our big-time playmakers weren't able to go, so that affects execution," coach Scott Wachenheim said.
"Guys like Jake and Korey, they can make a lot of problems go away," Morgan said.
Morgan completed 23 of 47 passes for 205 yards and two TDs with three interceptions.
Rashad Raymond rushed for 105 yards for the Keydets.
The Catamounts (4-7, 4-4) grabbed a 28-21 lead on TJ Jones' 1-yard TD run with 6:40 left in the second quarter. They led the rest of the way.
Western Carolina piled of 625 yards of total offense.
Rogan Wells completed 30 of 51 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 84 yards for Western Carolina.
"Many times, even when we had him covered and had pressure, he found ways to escape," Wachenheim said. "He was finding ways when people weren't open to get guys open."
VMI dug itself a double-digit hole for the fourth straight game.
The visitors jumped to a 21-0 lead with 6:55 left in the first quarter, thanks to Wells' 6-yard touchdown pass, Daquan Patten's 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and Kenny Benjamin's 5-yard TD run.
"We worked really hard to come out with a fast start and we didn't," Wachenheim said. "This team for some reason's not a fast-starting team."
The Keydets stormed back, though.
Morgan found Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas sprinting down the left sideline for a 39-yard TD pass.
Aidan Twombly caught a Morgan pass and somersaulted over a defender and into the end zone for a 12-yard TD reception.
Lord Botetourt graduate Hunter Rice scored on a 2-yard TD run to tie the game at 21 with 11:27 left in the second quarter.
But VMI was held to one field goal the rest of the way.
"We shot ourselves in the foot," Wachenheim said. "A missed block here, a dropped pass there, a poor throw."
The Keydets can take solace in having recorded back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the team had six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.
"A lot of history made," Wachenheim said. "We played 19 games [this calendar year]. We're at a school where you're stressed academically and militarily as well. And it's hard to maintain 100% energy in every single game.
"Love to … win one, two, three of those last three games. But that doesn't take away what we did. … I'm thrilled to death with what these kids did."