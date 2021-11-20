Western Carolina extinguishes VMI's playoff hopes

"You never want to finish a season [on a skid] like that, … especially the position we … [were] in, in a prime position to make the playoffs and possibly win the SoCon championship," said senior safety Ethan Caselberry, who had 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his final VMI game. "It really hurts that we're not going to be in the playoffs."

"Coming into the season, we expected to make it back to the playoffs and make a playoff run," Morgan said. "Injuries killed us, and not executing when we needed to."

VMI star receiver Jakob Herres missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Herres, a senior who also missed a game last month with a shoulder injury, wound up nine catches shy of breaking the VMI career record in receptions and 86 yards short of breaking the VMI career mark for receiving yards.

Running back Korey Bridy missed his second straight game after undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

"Our big-time playmakers weren't able to go, so that affects execution," coach Scott Wachenheim said.

"Guys like Jake and Korey, they can make a lot of problems go away," Morgan said.

Morgan completed 23 of 47 passes for 205 yards and two TDs with three interceptions.