Western Carolina-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: VMI's Greg Parham was named the SoCon player of the week on Tuesday for the second straight week. He had 24 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a win over Furman. He had 26 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a loss at Mercer. He averages a league-high 25.6 points. … Mason Faulkner averages 16.0 points for Western Carolina, which is on a five-game skid.