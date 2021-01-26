 Skip to main content
Western Carolina-VMI basketball preview capsule
VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Western Carolina at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Western Carolina 7-7, 0-5 Southern Conference; VMI 8-8, 3-4

Notes: VMI's Greg Parham was named the SoCon player of the week on Tuesday for the second straight week. He had 24 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a win over Furman. He had 26 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a loss at Mercer. He averages a league-high 25.6 points. … Mason Faulkner averages 16.0 points for Western Carolina, which is on a five-game skid.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

