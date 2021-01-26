Western Carolina-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Western Carolina at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Western Carolina 7-7, 0-5 Southern Conference; VMI 8-8, 3-4
Notes: VMI's Greg Parham was named the SoCon player of the week on Tuesday for the second straight week. He had 24 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a win over Furman. He had 26 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a loss at Mercer. He averages a league-high 25.6 points. … Mason Faulkner averages 16.0 points for Western Carolina, which is on a five-game skid.
— Mark Berman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.