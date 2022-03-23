William Fleming grad Steve Robinson back in Sweet 16, this time with Arizona

Steve Robinson is once again on the coaching staff of a Sweet 16 team.

But this time, the William Fleming High School, Ferrum Junior College and Radford University graduate is not sitting next to Roy Williams on North Carolina's bench.

Robinson, who was an assistant on three NCAA championship teams at UNC, is now an assistant coach at top-seeded Arizona.

"I've been extremely lucky," Robinson, 64, said Wednesday in a phone interview. "Basketball has taken me from William Fleming High School or William Ruffner Junior High to coast to coast. I've coached in the Ivy League, the Big 12, the Big Eight, the Missouri Valley, the WAC, the ACC and now I've got the chance to coach in the Pac-12.

"Never thought that basketball would take me to the places that it's taken me. … Super excited about where I'm at and what I'm doing right now."

The Wildcats will face fifth-seeded Houston in a South Region game in the Sweet 16 at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio.

"Any time you can get this far, you can be happy," Robinson said.

Robinson spent the previous 18 seasons as an assistant to the now-retired Williams at North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels win NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

This is the 28th time Robinson has reached the NCAAs as either an assistant or head coach.

"My track record speaks for itself in terms of where I've been and the success that I've been able to have," Robinson said. "I feel fortunate. I don't take any of it for granted.

"This guy who grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, and lived on Salem Avenue, … used to dream about [the NCAAs], but now … three national championships and been fortunate enough to be in the Final Four eight times and six [title games on] Monday nights. So I've lived a charmed life.

"If you tell me I don't have any more basketball left in me, I'm OK with it and know I can walk away from this profession and know I've been able to leave a mark in college basketball."

Robinson spent 26 seasons at Williams’ side. He was with Williams at Kansas from 1988-95 before leaving to become the head coach at Tulsa. After getting fired as Florida State’s head coach, Robinson rejoined Williams at Kansas for the 2002-03 season. He then left with Williams for North Carolina in 2003.

Robinson said he was caught by surprise when Williams announced his retirement last April. UNC promoted Hubert Davis from assistant to head coach to succeed Williams. Davis did not retain Robinson.

"I didn't know Coach Williams was going to retire," Robinson said. "Little did I know that I wouldn't be back at North Carolina. That wasn't my plan by any means, but it's the way it happened. So we moved on."

Robinson said he was not ready to quit coaching.

"I want to do it on my own terms," he said. "When I decide that I can no longer be successful, … then it's that time. But I didn't necessarily want other people to have to make the decision for me."

Arizona hired Tommy Lloyd, formerly an assistant to Mark Few at Gonzaga, as its new coach last April. Four months later, Jason Terry left Lloyd's new staff to become a head coach in the NBA G League.

Lloyd, a rookie head coach, gave Robinson a call.

"I had become friends with Mark Few through the years and Mark had introduced me [to Lloyd], and our [UNC and Gonzaga] staffs had gotten to know each other from playing against each other," Robinson said. "So I've always had a great deal of respect for Tommy and enjoyed competing against him in recruiting and certainly coaching against him.

"Tommy felt there was some value in having an experienced coach on his bench."

So Robinson and his wife decided to move across the country, even though they have grandchildren in North Carolina.

"It wasn't an easy thing to do in terms of making changes, but … she understands me and the fact that I wasn't ready to stop coaching," Robinson said.

Arizona announced Robinson's hiring in early September.

"I've been happy as I can be … being a part of the Arizona program," Robinson said. "After going out Tucson to visit, I said, … 'Man, what took me so long to find this place?’ Great weather, exciting crowd base. And this team has been really, really good.

"It's a new way of doing things for me. For basically 30-something years, I ran the secondary break and the North Carolina system. Now I'm coming out to an entirely new philosophy and strategy. It's been a breath of fresh air for me."

Arizona (33-3) was not ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll but was ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll.

"Tommy does a great job. He's got the ‘it’ factor as a head coach in terms of putting the team together and the style of play and very confident in his own skin about what he wants done," Robinson said. "We didn't know how this team would come together and mold into a unit. So much of that credit goes to Tommy in terms of putting together not only the team but the staff."

The Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular-season title with an 18-2 league mark and also won the Pac-12 tournament. They beat Wright State and TCU in the first two rounds of the NCAAs.

"Tommy comes from a winning culture, being at Gonzaga, and he's carried that here. And I've tried to help support that with what I've done during my career," Robinson said. "I feel like I've done just about everything. I've called timeouts. I've arranged practice plans. No job is too big or too small for me to do. If he asks me, 'Hey, Steve, can you sweep the floors today?’ I can do that.

"Whatever they ask you to do, you just try to do it to your best ability. That's what I've always done. I learned that long ago from my dad, that if you've got a job to do, do it right, try to do it right the first time."

"It's been a breath of fresh air for me," he said.

