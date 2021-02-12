Winthrop gets on track in second half to sweep Radford in key Big South showdown

Winthrop came into the game averaging 81.2 points per game, but only had one field goal in the first nine minutes. The Eagles missed 11 straight field goal attempts during the stretch and turned the ball over eight times.

Radford wasn’t much better from the field and only managed to build an 8-3 lead in the early going. Highlanders starting forward Lewis Djonkam picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the game and didn’t play the rest of the first half.

Winthrop didn’t cross the double-digit mark until there was 4:35 left in the first half and trailed 22-18 at the half. The Eagles’ 18 points was the fewest points they scored in any half of basketball this season.

The team’s previous low was the 25 points it scored in the first half in a 57-55 loss to UNC Asheville (their only loss).

“I was really happy with the four point, two possession game after shooting 34 percent from the field in the first half,” Jones said. “The fact that we didn’t give them any second chance points in the first half, the fact that we held to 25 percent field goal…teams really don’t like to play against that. We made it difficult for them...I was really proud of our games. One of the best halves I’ve been affiliated with.”