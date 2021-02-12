Winthrop gets on track in second half to sweep Radford in key Big South showdown

Radford’s chances at a Big South regular season title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament evaporated on Friday night in the final minutes against first-place Winthrop at the Dedmon Center.
The Highlanders lost 55-47 and dropped three games back in the standings with four games left to play.
“Sometimes you have to learn from pain, man,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “You can’t learn from all the good stuff all the time. That pain should really teach us some good lessons.”
Radford forward Chryee Walker had the ball in the post in the final two minutes with a chance to tie the game, but lost control of the ball. Winthrop guard Charles Falden hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
“We gave up an offensive rebound which I believed they scored on that possession, we gave up a three in transition and we gave up a three on a flare screen that we didn’t talk through,” Jones said, of the final two minutes. “Those are things we can show them and learn from.”
The pace of Friday night’s game was much more to Radford’s liking after losing 80-64 to Winthrop on Thursday. The Highlanders even had a slim 22-18 lead at the half, but Winthrop once again took control coming out of the break.
Winthrop took its first lead 28-27 with 16:47 to go on a basket from D.J. Burns Jr. from right in front of the rim. It was part of a 10-0 run for the Eagles while they held Radford scoreless for nearly three minutes.
The lead quickly ballooned to 10 points with Russell Jones and Chandler Vaudrin each hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Jones’ second 3-pointer drew cheers from Winthrop’s bench as he launched it from two feet behind the top of the key and hit nothing but net.
Winthrop started the half 5 of 5 from 3-point range.
“I don’t think we had the same level intensity,” Jones said. “It’s hard to maintain that for 40 minutes, coming out of the locker room the last couple games we just haven’t had the same level of intensity that we had in the first half, but they are big time players. They stepped up and made some big time shots.”
Radford responded by holding Winthrop scoreless for five-plus minutes to get back to within two points at 39-37 with 8:24 left in the game after Xaiver Lipscomb scored on a strong drive to the basket.
The Highlanders tied the game 41-41, but Winthrop’s Kyle Zunic answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and Charles Falden knocked down a 3-pointer after Fah'Mir Ali gave Radford a 45-44 advantage.
“We didn’t wilt, that's what I'm most proud of,” Jones said. “Our team grew up a lot between last night and tonight.”
Ali led his team in scoring for the second straight night with 14 points. He also had two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Falden led Winthrop in scoring with 14 points and Vaudrin was the only other player for either team in double-digits with 12 points.
Winthrop came into the game averaging 81.2 points per game, but only had one field goal in the first nine minutes. The Eagles missed 11 straight field goal attempts during the stretch and turned the ball over eight times.
Radford wasn’t much better from the field and only managed to build an 8-3 lead in the early going. Highlanders starting forward Lewis Djonkam picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the game and didn’t play the rest of the first half.
Winthrop didn’t cross the double-digit mark until there was 4:35 left in the first half and trailed 22-18 at the half. The Eagles’ 18 points was the fewest points they scored in any half of basketball this season.
The team’s previous low was the 25 points it scored in the first half in a 57-55 loss to UNC Asheville (their only loss).
“I was really happy with the four point, two possession game after shooting 34 percent from the field in the first half,” Jones said. “The fact that we didn’t give them any second chance points in the first half, the fact that we held to 25 percent field goal…teams really don’t like to play against that. We made it difficult for them...I was really proud of our games. One of the best halves I’ve been affiliated with.”
It was also Radford’s fewest points allowed in a half this season (the previous low was the 20 points allowed in a 68-48 win over Charleston Southern on Jan. 10).
The team’s were a combined 0-13 from 3-point range at the half (Radford was 0 of 6). Radford forward Dravon Mangum led all scorers at the half with six points.
“It’s a marathon not a spring, it’s not the end of the season,” Ali said. “...It’s definitely not over. We just going to get back in practice and practice hard. This isn’t the last time we are going to see them.”