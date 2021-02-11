Winthrop hands Radford first home loss of the season to extend first place lead

Radford couldn’t keep pace with Winthrop on Thursday night at the Dedmon Center.

The Highlanders were looking to jump into a first-place tie with the defending Big South Champions if they could pull off a win, but Winthrop used a 7-0 run right out of halftime to go up by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South) went on to win 80-64 as the Highlanders (13-8, 12-3) took their first home loss of the season.

The Eagles took control of the game by dominating the offensive glass with 16 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points. Radford only had five offensive rebounds and its first (and only) second-chance points didn’t come until the final five minutes of the game on a putback by Chyree Walker.

“They are relentless,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “They run in there hard, they run in there with two hands and, unless you put a body on them, they are going to get the offensive rebound. I think we got two fouls called cause we were trying to block out. Really, we should’ve had 12 fouls called cause we were trying to block. We can’t allow it to be that easy for them.”

Winthrop also had a plus-nine shot differential in the half.