Winthrop hands Radford first home loss of the season to extend first place lead

Radford couldn’t keep pace with Winthrop on Thursday night at the Dedmon Center.
The Highlanders were looking to jump into a first-place tie with the defending Big South Champions if they could pull off a win, but Winthrop used a 7-0 run right out of halftime to go up by as many as 19 points in the second half.
Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South) went on to win 80-64 as the Highlanders (13-8, 12-3) took their first home loss of the season.
The Eagles took control of the game by dominating the offensive glass with 16 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points. Radford only had five offensive rebounds and its first (and only) second-chance points didn’t come until the final five minutes of the game on a putback by Chyree Walker.
“They are relentless,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “They run in there hard, they run in there with two hands and, unless you put a body on them, they are going to get the offensive rebound. I think we got two fouls called cause we were trying to block out. Really, we should’ve had 12 fouls called cause we were trying to block. We can’t allow it to be that easy for them.”
Winthrop also had a plus-nine shot differential in the half.
The closest Radford got late in the game was after Quinton Morton-Robertson hit a 3-pointer with 2:00 left to cut Winthrop’s lead to 73-64. Eagles forward Chandler Vaudrin responded with a three-point play on a strong drive to the basket.
Vaudrin was one of three players for Winthrop in double digits. He had 15 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sophomore forward D.J. Burns Jr. had 18 points (9 of 13) with three rebounds and two assists. The reigning Big South freshman of the year came into the game averaging 8.5 points per game.
Josh Corbin had 17 points with five 3-pointers.
“They played like we usually play,” Radford freshman guard Fah’Mir Ali said. “Everybody was rotating on defense for them. They were all together, they had intensity and they just had it going for themselves. We just couldn’t find it. It was a rough one for it.”
Radford was 5 of 5 from the field early on to take a 11-9 lead while Burns scored his team’s first six points. Winthrop got its first lead, 19-18, on a dunk from Chase Claxton with 11:03 left before the teams traded off extended runs.
Radford jumped out to its biggest lead of the game at 31-23 with Shaquan Jules hitting three straight field goals and Ali dropping in a pair of layups off back-to-back steals. Ali had an impressive stat line in the first half with 12 points, three assists and four steals.
Ali ended up with a career-high 23 points.
The Eagles answered with an 11-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers from Josh Corbin from well beyond the arc. Corbin had a team-high 12 points (4 of 7 from 3-point range) going into halftime — double his season scoring average — with his team up 41-36.
Radford won’t have to wait long to get the game back with the team’s schedule to play again Friday night at 7 p.m. The Highlanders are 5-1 this season on the second night of the back-to-back games against a conference opponent.
“Honestly, I think that’s better for us,” Ali said. “It’s another chance to get right back at them. They got us this time...We are definitely going to get right tomorrow at shot around, come back focused and get one. We got to get one back.”