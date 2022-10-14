 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With Morgan and Ironside hurt, VMI turning to 3rd-string QB

Morgan

VMI quarterback Seth Morgan, shown in the team's season-opening loss at Wake Forest, suffered a sprained knee in last weekend's game and could be sidelined 2-4 weeks.

 Associated Press

The injury-plagued VMI football team is down to its third-string quarterback.

Collin Shannon, a freshman, will make his college debut when the Keydets visit No. 10 Chattanooga on Saturday.

"There's nothing like a challenge. … Not one any coach looks forward to, but this is what we got," coach Scott Wachenheim said Thursday in a phone interview. "So now you've got to figure it out. We're going to try our best to figure it out, … put together an excellent game plan with Collin Shannon at quarterback.

"I feel very confident our football team will perform at a high level this Saturday.

"Collin Shannon is going to have an outstanding future at VMI as a quarterback. He's just starting it a little bit earlier than anybody anticipated."

Wachenheim said quarterback Seth Morgan, who suffered a knee injury in last weekend's game, does not need surgery but could be out two to four weeks.

Shannon will become the third quarterback to start for VMI (1-4, 0-2) this season.

Morgan, a returning starter at QB, started the first three games of the season before losing his job to Collin Ironside.

Ironside started the team's Oct. 1 loss at Western Carolina but left that game with an upper-body injury early in the fourth quarter and missed last weekend's game.

Wachenheim said Ironside has undergone surgery. Ironside is expected to be out at least two to three more weeks.

With Ironside sidelined, Morgan started the team's loss to East Tennessee State last weekend. But he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. He missed the team's second series before returning to action with a knee brace.

The injury turned out to be a sprained knee.

So the offense is now in the hands of Shannon. Wachenheim said the freshman has "a great understanding of the offense."

"[Wednesday] in two-minute drill he led our team right down the field for a touchdown, and we hadn't scored a touchdown in two-minute drill since training camp," Wachenheim said. "So I was pretty impressed with the way he's prepared this week. I think he's ready to roll.

"I'm very comfortable with Collin Shannon playing quarterback, I really am."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Shannon graduated from Sevier County High School  in Tennessee.

"Collin's actually got the strongest arm of anybody on our football team," said Wachenheim, whose team is on a three-game losing streak. "He's got a lot of poise."

Another freshman, Wyatt Hagan, will be Shannon's backup.

It was Hagan, not Shannon, who filled in for Morgan on the team's second possession last weekend while Morgan was being examined in the medical tent. Hagan returned to the game for VMI's final series for mop-up duty and threw an interception.

Wachenheim said Hagan played last weekend instead of Shannon because Shannon missed two practices last week due to illness.

Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0) has not lost to an FCS foe this season. The team suffered its lone loss at Illinois.

The Mocs rank 11th in the FCS in scoring defense (16.2 ppg).

"They're really talented on the defensive line," Wachenheim said. "They really can rush the passer, disrupt the run.

"I think the game's going to come down to a battle of the trenches. Can our offensive line block their defensive line? And can our defensive line stop the run?

"This game will not come down to how Collin Shannon plays."

Ailym Ford has rushed for 528 yards and six touchdowns for the Mocs.

"A fireplug," Wachenheim said, "Really difficult to tackle. Speed and physicality combined into one.

"If he gets through, he's tough to run down."

Chattanooga is one of three SoCon teams ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll this week. VMI will host No. 12 Mercer on Oct. 29 and will visit No. 15 Samford on Nov. 5.

+1 
Shannon

Shannon

 Courtesy of VMI

SoCon football

Next game

VMI at

No. 10 Chattanooga

Saturday

1:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

