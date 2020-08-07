Current Hokies golfer Lawrence faces future Tech golfer Stanford in VSGA Am final

GREAT FALLS — A current Virginia Tech golfer will get a good look at the Hokies’ future on Saturday in the final round of the VSGA Amateur Championship.
Mark Lawrence Jr., who came into the week at River Bend Club looking to top his win at last month’s State Open of Virginia, won both of his matches on Monday, will get his chance when he faces Vienna’s David Stanford in the 36-hole final.
Stanford, 16, still has a year of school left at George Marshall High School before he begins his college career in Blacksburg.
“It would mean everything,” Stanford said of winning Saturday’s title match. “I’m so confident right now. And to add another tournament win, especially a state championship, it would just mean a lot.”
Stanford was in control all day, winning his quarterfinal morning match 4 and 2 over Teddy Zinsner of Alexandria.
Lawrence got to the final by knocking off a pair of Timesland products.
He started the day with a 5 and 4 win over former Hidden Valley golfer Ross Funderburke, who is now playing at Furman. Lawrence then came from behind to beat ex-Patrick Henry golfer Vince Wheeler, who now plays at Rhodes College in Memphis, 2 and 1.
Wheeler had gone 20 holes in the morning to beat Tyler Gulliksen of Dunn Loring to reach the semifinal.
107th VSGA Amateur results
Friday
at River Bend Club (Par 71, 6,917 yards)
Quarterfinal matches
Mark Lawrence Jr. (Richmond) def. Ross Funderburke (Roanoke), 5 and 4; Vince Wheeler (Roanoke) def. Tyler Gulliksen (Dunn Loring), 20 holes; Alex Price (Purcellville) def. Dustin Groves (Charlottesville), 3 and 1; David Stanford (Vienna) def. Teddy Zinsner (Alexandria), 4 and 2.
Semifinal matches
Lawrence def. Wheeler, 2 and 1; Stanford def. Price, 5 and 4.
Saturday
Final
Lawrence vs. Stanford, 7:30 a.m.
UVa’s Smyth advances at U.S. Women’s Am
Virginia’s Riley Smyth won twice Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur, while Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar fell in the round of 32.
Smyth beat Florida State’s Addie Baggarly 1 up in the round of 32 and defeated Notre Dame’s Lauren Beaudreau in 21 holes in the round of 16.
Beaudreau led 2 up, but Smyth birdied no. 16 and parred No. 17 to tie the match. Smyth parred the 21st hole, while Beaudreau bogeyed.
Smyth will face Southern Cal’s Alyaa Abdulghany in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals.
Kaleigh Telfer of Auburn beat Mahar in 20 holes on Friday morning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!