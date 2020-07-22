Doughty College Notebook: Former VMI AD Hyman says school finances could collapse without football

Eric Hyman, whose lengthy career as a college administrator included a stint as VMI's athletic director from 1984-90, recently was the center of a lengthy interview with The State in Columbia, South Carolina, that dealt with a host of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.

"You want to have college football because, if you don't have college football, it's gonna be devastating because of the of the debt service and all the financial responsibilities," said Hyman, who currently is in the consulting business.

Hyman, an All-ACC defensive lineman at North Carolina, was an assistant AD at Furman before going to VMI. That was followed by tours at Miami (Ohio), TCU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

"I’ll tell you what, my blood pressure has really gone down," said Hyman, who retired in 2016. "It’s a daunting challenge. I'll put it that way."

He said that football accounted for 71% of his department's revenue when he was at South Carolina and those figures are closer to 80% now.

"Nobody knows," Hyman said. "Obviously I think there’s greater chances that you won’t have [football] than you will. But nobody knows right now.