Doughty: Virginia faces an uphill climb after loss to Wake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you lose to Wake Forest, where do you go from there?

That's no knock on the Deacons, who had moved into the favorite's role by game time Saturday, but seriously, when does Virginia win again?

Following a 40-23 loss at Wake on Saturday, Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC) travels to Miami next week. Then, it's North Carolina, which was ranked fifth in the Associated Press poll this week. Miami was 13th.

Before the season, it was clear that Virginia needed to make the most of its early opportunities and the Cavaliers have been favorites against Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest (for most of the week).

A good place to start Saturday would have been the first quarter. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter of their first three games.

With two early touchdowns by the Deacons, the streak became 48-0 before UVa's Brian Delaney converted a 31-yard field goal with 6:59 left in the first quarter,

Delaney had been a bright spot for the Cavaliers, going 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts in the first three games. He had made 17 consecutive field goals over a two-year span before he missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt with 5:25 left in the third quarter.