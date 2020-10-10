Doughty: Virginia lost a game it could have won in sluggish outing with N.C. State

CHARLOTTESVILLE — From almost all accounts, Virginia's football team did itself proud in a trip to Clemson in the second week of the college football season.

The Cavaliers did not distinguish themselves one week later in a 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

Virginia had the home-field advantage, if there is such a thing in this empty-stadium world, and had been tabbed as a seven-point favorite.

That may have been a little steep, given that the Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1) had scored 99 points in its first three games.

Virginia (1-2, 1-2) had started slowly in its opening game against Duke and trailed as late as the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 38-20 victory.

It was even worse Saturday as N.C. State jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead.

By that point, starting UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong had been lost for the duration after taking a blow to the head with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

It would be unreasonable to say that Armstrong's injury was a major factor in the Cavaliers' loss, given that Virginia was trailing 17-0 at the time and Armstrong had been sacked three times.