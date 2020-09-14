Drumstick Dash opts for virtual only events this fall

Participants in the Drumstick Dash will have the opportunity to check their times again this year on Thanksgiving Day.
They just won't be running through the streets of downtown Roanoke.
"We made the decision to move it to a fully virtual race," Drumstick Dash director Kevin Berry confirmed Monday afternoon.
"What that means is, we won't have the event in downtown Roanoke, like it typically has been. This was an extremely hard decision to make considering that we've been the largest one-day event in Roanoke since about five years after it started."
"It was a hard decision but, for everyone's safety, going virtual was the only call we could feel good about making. We've been working over the past couple of weeks to make sure that what the runners and walkers were going to get this year is comparable to years past."
That reference was to the gift bag, known as swag, that the participants receive when they register.
"We've never had a participant's medal for the race," Berry said. "We're going to have that this year. We've never had high-performance shirts. We'll have that this year.""
By going "virtual," participants in the Drumstick Dash can take the route of their choosing.
That will not include the customary route.
"What we'll have is the Racejoy APP," Berry explained. "The runners can log in, track their time and then they can upload their time at the end of the race.
"We can't tell anybody where they can or can't run. We know there might be some hardcore people who want to run the original course as it's always been. What we're encouraging people to do is pick a course you like the most.
"You can run these three miles on a trail through the woods. You can run it anywhere that the GPS can track you."
Runners will have the opportunity to track their times as early as Nov. 1 and as late as Nov. 30.
"I know how I feel when I wake up on Thanksgiving morning sometimes," Berry said. "Waking up super early to do a race isn't what people always have in mind.
"Now they can do it whenever they want."
