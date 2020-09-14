 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drumstick Dash opts for virtual only events this fall
0 comments

Drumstick Dash opts for virtual only events this fall

Only $5 for 5 months
hr drumstickdash 112218 p03 (copy)

Cameron and Grace Boyd run down Henry Street during the 2018 Drumstick Dash in Downtown Roanoke. The annual Thanksgiving morning event that benefits the Roanoke Rescue Mission will changed to a virtual 5K race this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

Participants in the Drumstick Dash will have the opportunity to check their times again this year on Thanksgiving Day.

They just won't be running through the streets of downtown Roanoke.

"We made the decision to move it to a fully virtual race," Drumstick Dash director Kevin Berry confirmed Monday afternoon.

"What that means is, we won't have the event in downtown Roanoke, like it typically has been. This was an extremely hard decision to make considering that we've been the largest one-day event in Roanoke since about five years after it started."

"It was a hard decision but, for everyone's safety, going virtual was the only call we could feel good about making. We've been working over the past couple of weeks to make sure that what the runners and walkers were going to get this year is comparable to years past."

That reference was to the gift bag, known as swag, that the participants receive when they register.

"We've never had a participant's medal for the race," Berry said. "We're going to have that this year. We've never had high-performance shirts. We'll have that this year.""

By going "virtual," participants in the Drumstick Dash can take the route of their choosing.

That will not include the customary route.

"What we'll have is the Racejoy APP," Berry explained. "The runners can log in, track their time and then they can upload their time at the end of the race.

"We can't tell anybody where they can or can't run. We know there might be some hardcore people who want to run the original course as it's always been. What we're encouraging people to do is pick a course you like the most.

"You can run these three miles on a trail through the woods. You can run it anywhere that the GPS can track you."

Runners will have the opportunity to track their times as early as Nov. 1 and as late as Nov. 30.

"I know how I feel when I wake up on Thanksgiving morning sometimes," Berry said. "Waking up super early to do a race isn't what people always have in mind.

"Now they can do it whenever they want."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies
Virginia Tech

McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn’t sure the Hokies would have had enough players available to compete this weekend had the opener remained on schedule — a sobering reminder of how volatile the COVID-19 situation remains.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert