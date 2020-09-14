Drumstick Dash opts for virtual only events this fall

Participants in the Drumstick Dash will have the opportunity to check their times again this year on Thanksgiving Day.

They just won't be running through the streets of downtown Roanoke.

"We made the decision to move it to a fully virtual race," Drumstick Dash director Kevin Berry confirmed Monday afternoon.

"What that means is, we won't have the event in downtown Roanoke, like it typically has been. This was an extremely hard decision to make considering that we've been the largest one-day event in Roanoke since about five years after it started."

"It was a hard decision but, for everyone's safety, going virtual was the only call we could feel good about making. We've been working over the past couple of weeks to make sure that what the runners and walkers were going to get this year is comparable to years past."

That reference was to the gift bag, known as swag, that the participants receive when they register.

"We've never had a participant's medal for the race," Berry said. "We're going to have that this year. We've never had high-performance shirts. We'll have that this year.""

By going "virtual," participants in the Drumstick Dash can take the route of their choosing.