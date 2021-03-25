Eleven from Timesland make VHSCA girls basketball first teams

Eleven Timesland players including two apiece from Patrick Henry and George Wythe have been named to all-state girls basketball teams by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
First-team choices were:
Class 5, Patrick Henry’s Savannah Derey and Shelby Fiddler; Class 4, Pulaski County’s Abby Fleenor; Class 3, Cave Spring’s Zada Porter and Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin; Class 2, Glenvar’s Olivia Harris, Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser and Marion’s Amber Kimberlin; Class 1, George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner and Paeton Phillippi, and Parry McCluer’s Katie Claytor.
Thirteen Timesland players made the second team:
Class 5, William Fleming’s Shakara Anderson and Patrick Henry’s Sallejah Childress and Trinity Breedlove; Class 4, Salem’s Kennedy Scales, and Pulaski County’s Kesley Secrist and Taryn Blankenship; Class 3, Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee; Class 2, Glenvar’s Melaysia Donaldson, Fort Chiswell’s Haley Smith, Marion’s Anna Hagy and Radford’s Laney Cline; Class 1, Chilhowie’s Katie Barr and George Wythe’s Hailey Patel.
CLASS 5
First team
Azaiah James, Princess Anne; Michelle Ojo, Princess Anne; Zakia Stephenson, Princess Anne; Savannah Derey, Patrick Henry; Shelby Fiddler, Patrick Henry; Maya Ellis, Meadowbrook; Ta’Nya Outten, L.C. Bird; Paige Anderson, Potomac Falls; Ashley Allen, Potomac Falls.
Second team
Cryiah Griffin, Princess Anne; Colette Baine, Woodgrove; Trinity Dale, L.C. Bird; Sarah O’Day, Stonebridge; Madison Fath, Midlothian; Shakara Anderson, William Fleming; Sallejah Childress, Patrick Henry; Trinity Breedlove, Patrick Henry.
Player of the year
Azaiah James, Princess Anne.
Coach of the year
Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne.
CLASS 4
First team
Olivia McGhee, Louisa County; Jordan Hodges, Monacan; Ally Fleenor, Pulaski County; Louis Volker, Loudoun Valley; Sylvie Jackson, Louisa County; Kiara Bomboy, Grafton; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry-Ashland; Jane Bodamer, Loudoun Valley; Second team
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski County; Sydney Clayton, Monacan; Grace Middleton, Tuscarora; Alison Pike, Loudoun Valley; Aiyana Ellis, King George; Terese Greene, Eastern View; M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor; Taryn Blankenship, Pulaski County; Kennedy Scales, Salem.
Player of the year
Olivia McGhee, Louisa County.
Coach of the year
Nick Schreck, Louisa County.
CLASS 3
First team
Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason; Abby Branner, Spotswood; Zada Porter, Cave Spring; Alexis Hunter Hopewell; Alden Yergey Brentsville); Zoli Khalil, Spotswood; Morgan Blevins, Abingdon; Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County; Elizabeth Creed, George Mason.
Second team
Addie Riner, Turner Ashby; Bobbi White Hopewell; Jaelyn Hagee, Carroll County; Ella Weaver, William Monroe; Ava Ewen, Western Albemarle; Kirby Ransome, Fort Defiance; Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial; Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville.
Player of the year
Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason.
Coach of the year
Chris Carroll, George Mason.
CLASS 2
First Team
Emilee Weakley, Luray; Sarah Thompson, Gate City; Olivia Harris, Glenvar; Brynlee Burrill, Luray; Alexis Kiser, Floyd County; Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview; Taylor Hankins, Page County; Amber Kimberlin, Marion; Macey Mullins, Gate City
Second Team
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview; Melaysia Donaldson, Glenvar; Haley Smith, Fort Chiswell; Anna Hagy, Marion; Kylene Franklin, Stonewall Jackson; Maria Wilson, Virginia High; Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap; Laney Cline, Radford.
Player of the year
Emilee Weakley, Luray.
Coach of the year
Joe Lucas, Luray.
CLASS 1
First team
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker; Meleah Kirtner, George Wythe; Paeton Phillippi, George Wythe; Hannah Grubb, Riverheads; Stacie Thomas, Mathews; Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker; Anna Whited, Eastside; Katie Claytor, Parry McCluer.
2nd team
Joice Small, Mathews; Candace Slaw, Rappahannock; Berkeley Tyree,Riverheads; Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker; Katie Barr, Chilhowie; Hailey Patel, George Wythe; Abbie Hudgins, Mathews; Krista Endicotte, Hurley.
Player of the year
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker..
Coach of the year
Misty Miller, Honaker.