Eleven from Timesland make VHSCA girls basketball first teams
Eleven Timesland players including two apiece from Patrick Henry and George Wythe have been named to all-state girls basketball teams by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

First-team choices were:

Class 5, Patrick Henry’s Savannah Derey and Shelby Fiddler; Class 4, Pulaski County’s Abby Fleenor; Class 3, Cave Spring’s Zada Porter and Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin; Class 2, Glenvar’s Olivia Harris, Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser and Marion’s Amber Kimberlin; Class 1, George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner and Paeton Phillippi, and Parry McCluer’s Katie Claytor.

Thirteen Timesland players made the second team:

Class 5, William Fleming’s Shakara Anderson and Patrick Henry’s Sallejah Childress and Trinity Breedlove; Class 4, Salem’s Kennedy Scales, and Pulaski County’s Kesley Secrist and Taryn Blankenship; Class 3, Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee; Class 2, Glenvar’s Melaysia Donaldson, Fort Chiswell’s Haley Smith, Marion’s Anna Hagy and Radford’s Laney Cline; Class 1, Chilhowie’s Katie Barr and George Wythe’s Hailey Patel.

CLASS 5

First team

Azaiah James, Princess Anne; Michelle Ojo, Princess Anne; Zakia Stephenson, Princess Anne; Savannah Derey, Patrick Henry; Shelby Fiddler, Patrick Henry; Maya Ellis, Meadowbrook; Ta’Nya Outten, L.C. Bird; Paige Anderson, Potomac Falls; Ashley Allen, Potomac Falls.

Second team

Cryiah Griffin, Princess Anne; Colette Baine, Woodgrove; Trinity Dale, L.C. Bird; Sarah O’Day, Stonebridge; Madison Fath, Midlothian; Shakara Anderson, William Fleming; Sallejah Childress, Patrick Henry; Trinity Breedlove, Patrick Henry.

Player of the year

Azaiah James, Princess Anne.

Coach of the year

Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne.

CLASS 4

First team

Olivia McGhee, Louisa​​ County; Jordan Hodges, Monacan; Ally Fleenor​​, Pulaski County; Louis Volker, Loudoun Valley; Sylvie Jackson, Louisa County; Kiara Bomboy, Grafton; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry-Ashland; Jane Bodamer, Loudoun Valley; Second team

Keslyn Secrist​, Pulaski County; Sydney Clayton, Monacan; Grace Middleton, Tuscarora; Alison Pike, ​​Loudoun Valley; Aiyana Ellis, ​​King George; Terese Greene, ​​Eastern View; M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor; Taryn Blankenship​, ​​Pulaski County; Kennedy Scales​, Salem.

Player of the year

Olivia McGhee, Louisa County.

Coach of the year

Nick Schreck, Louisa County.

CLASS 3

First team

Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason; Abby Branner, Spotswood; Zada Porter, Cave Spring; Alexis Hunter Hopewell; Alden Yergey Brentsville)​​​; Zoli Khalil, Spotswood; Morgan Blevins, Abingdon; Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County; Elizabeth Creed, George Mason.

Second team

Addie Riner, Turner Ashby; Bobbi White Hopewell; Jaelyn Hagee, Carroll County; Ella Weaver, William Monroe; Ava Ewen, Western Albemarle; Kirby Ransome, Fort Defiance; Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial; Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville.

Player of the year

Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason.

Coach of the year

Chris Carroll, George Mason.

CLASS 2

First Team

Emilee Weakley,​ Luray; Sarah Thompson,​ Gate City; Olivia Harris​,​ Glenvar; Brynlee Burrill,​ Luray; Alexis Kiser​,​ Floyd County; Hailey Sutherland​, Ridgeview; Taylor Hankins,​ Page County; Amber Kimberlin​, Marion; Macey Mullins​, Gate City

Second Team

Brooklyn Frazier​, Ridgeview; Melaysia Donaldson, Glenvar; Haley Smith​​, Fort Chiswell; Anna Hagy​​, Marion; Kylene Franklin,​ Stonewall Jackson; Maria Wilson​​, Virginia High; Amaya Lucas​, Buffalo Gap; Laney Cline​​, Radford.

Player of the year

Emilee Weakley, Luray.

Coach of the year

Joe Lucas, Luray.

CLASS 1

First team

LeeAnna McNulty, ​Honaker; Meleah Kirtner​, ​George Wythe; Paeton Phillippi​​, George Wythe; Hannah Grubb​​, Riverheads; Stacie Thomas​, ​Mathews; Lakin Burke​, ​Thomas Walker; Anna Whited​​, Eastside; Katie Claytor​​, Parry McCluer.

2nd team

Joice Small, ​​Mathews; Candace Slaw, ​​Rappahannock; Berkeley Tyree​​,Riverheads; Shelbie Fannon​​, Thomas Walker; Katie Barr​​, ​Chilhowie; Hailey Patel, ​​George Wythe; Abbie Hudgins​, ​Mathews; Krista Endicotte​, Hurley.

Player of the year

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker..

Coach of the year

Misty Miller, Honaker.

