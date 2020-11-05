Examining the perfect 10s in Timesland football

Twelve months ago, Lord Botetourt and Narrows were poised to close out 10-game, regular-season football schedules with perfect 10-0 records.

What a difference a year makes.

With the VHSL and VISAA football seasons pushed back into the winter and spring of 2021 by COVID-19, teams will play abbreviated regular-season schedules.

So on the Friday when a normal Virginia prep football regular season would have concluded, we will conclude this year's weekly "list" column with a look at the programs that have sported clean slates through 10 games.

No surprise to followers of Timesland football that Salem has more 10-0 regular seasons than any other local school.

The Spartans have posted 12 perfect worksheets, ranging from 1989 to 2015 with the first five under Willis White and the last seven under Stephen Magenbauer.

A 10-0 regular season certainly is no guarantee of a state championship.

Five of Salem's nine VHSL titles — in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2017 — occurred after the Spartans dropped at least one game along the way.