Examining the perfect 10s in Timesland football

Twelve months ago, Lord Botetourt and Narrows were poised to close out 10-game, regular-season football schedules with perfect 10-0 records.
What a difference a year makes.
With the VHSL and VISAA football seasons pushed back into the winter and spring of 2021 by COVID-19, teams will play abbreviated regular-season schedules.
So on the Friday when a normal Virginia prep football regular season would have concluded, we will conclude this year's weekly "list" column with a look at the programs that have sported clean slates through 10 games.
No surprise to followers of Timesland football that Salem has more 10-0 regular seasons than any other local school.
The Spartans have posted 12 perfect worksheets, ranging from 1989 to 2015 with the first five under Willis White and the last seven under Stephen Magenbauer.
A 10-0 regular season certainly is no guarantee of a state championship.
Five of Salem's nine VHSL titles — in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2017 — occurred after the Spartans dropped at least one game along the way.
The 2017 Salem team recovered from a 49-12 loss to Blacksburg in a September road game to sweep five playoff foes, including a 33-32 comeback win over the Bruins in the Region 4D championship game.
Conversely, seven Salem seasons that started 10-0 ended with a postseason loss, including two in state finals.
With the help of research by Rick Baker at fourseasonsfootball.com, here are some other nuggets about Timesland teams and 10-0 seasons:
- Narrows ranks second behind Salem with seven 10-0 seasons.
The Green Wave did it last fall for the first time since the 1981 team under head coach Bill Patteson went 10-0.
Patteson also led Narrows to back-to-back 10-0 records in 1978 and 1979.
While most VHSL schools did not even schedule 10 games until the 1960s, Narrows is one of the few that played 10, even before World War II.
Legendary coach Harry Ragsdale, who the Narrows field is named after, posted 10-0 marks in 1938, 1939 and 1960.
- That takes us across the county to rival Giles, which has six perfect regular seasons.
Four of those were under the coaching of Steve Ragsdale, the son of the old Narrows coach. Current coach Jeff Williams led the Spartans to back-to-back 10-0 records in 2013 and 2014.
Since the VHSL playoff expanded to five rounds in 2007, Giles' 2013 team is the only Timesland squad to finish an entire season a perfect 15-0.
- Martinsville is next on the list with four 10-0 regular seasons.
The Bulldogs are the only program to post four in a row, going on a run from 1974-77 with a Group AA championship in 1975 under Dick Hensley.
- Radford, Jefferson Forest, Parry McCluer and Pulaski County each have four 10-0 seasons.
Former Radford coach Norman Lineburg led the Bobcats to four perfect regular seasons, two culminating in state titles in 1971 and 1972.
Pulaski County's Joel Hicks, Jefferson Forest's Bob Christmas and Magna Vista's Don Bateman also produced three 10-0 records.
- Narrows, Parry McCluer Bath County and George Wythe are the only Timesland schools that have produced a 10-0 regular season under three different coaches.
- Williams, Eddie Sloss (Blacksburg), Chris Watts (Liberty), Jamie Harless (Lord Botetourt), Winfred Beale (Floyd County), Kevin Clifford (Glenvar), Kelly Lowe (Narrows), and Jeff Robinson (Chilhowie) are the only Timesland coaches who are still at the same school where they have posted a 10-0 season.
- Defunct Timesland schools with at least one 10-0 regular season include Andrew Lewis with four, Clifton Forge with three and Dublin, Fieldale-Collinsville, Lexington, Independence and Pulaski with one apiece.
- Timesland private schools North Cross and Roanoke Catholic often do not play 10 games in the regular season.
North Cross finished regular seasons 10-0 in 1988 and 2016, eventually losing in playoff games.
Roanoke Catholic's lone 10-0 regular season was in 1994 when John Cooke coached the Celtics to a VISAA state title.
