Salem first baseman Albert Feliz went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Red Sox won a 10-7 slugfest at Lynchburg on Thursday evening.

Feliz set career highs with his four hits and three RBIs. He is batting .500 (18 for 36) with six extra-base hits and six RBIs in his nine-game hitting streak.

The 21-year-old Feliz finished a double shy of the cycle against the Hillcats (36-41). He had an RBI single to spark Salem's four-run third inning, hit a solo homer in the fourth and added an RBI single in the ninth.

The Red Sox (36-39) pounded out 16 hits and went 7 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Cutter Coffey went 2 for 5 with a solo homer in the eighth inning. He was one of four players (Brooks Brannon, Ahbram Liendo and Lyonell James) with two hits.

Alexis Hernandez went 3 for 4.

Nathanael Cruz (1-1) allowed one run on three hits, walked three and struck out two over three innings to pick up the victory.