Two Salem pitchers combined to hold Columbia to four hits Friday night.
The Red Sox offense couldn't even muster a run to support the stellar effort on the mound.
Columbia made a second-inning run hold up in claiming a 1-0 home win over the Red Sox in the fourth of a six-game series at Segra Park.
Red Sox starter Jose Ramirez (1-2) allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out six over six innings.
Railin Perez pitched two perfect innings of relief and struck out three.
Salem (24-29) only had one true scoring opportunity, which came in the fifth inning. Ahbram Liendo led off the frame with a double to account for Salem's lone runner to reach scoring position, but the next three batters were retired to end the threat.
Fireflies starter David Sandlin (4-1) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out nine over seven innings.
Cooper McKeehan recorded his seventh save by facing the minimum over the final two frames.
Columbia (31-24) scored in the second inning when Dionmy Salon grounded out to bring in Brett Squires.