The near two-hour rain delay Sunday evening didn't hinder Columbia's offense.

The Fireflies scored three runs in the first two innings and held off Salem to claim a 4-2 home victory in the finale of the six-game series at Segra Park.

Columbia (32-25) scored both of its second-inning runs by stealing home.

Salem starter Jedixson Paez (0-4) suffered the loss. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three over five innings.

Lyonell James scored on a balk in the third inning for the Red Sox (25-30), and Cutter Coffey's RBI double in the eighth inning trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

Salem went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox return home and open a 13-game home series at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday against Delmarva.