Five from Timesland win first-round matches in Class 4

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Timesland wrestlers won five of 14 first-round matches Saturday morning in the VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Salem's Kyman Kinney (145 pounds), Riley Rutledge (160) and Cameron Martindale (285) posted wins to reach the 11:30 a.m. semifinals along with Blacksburg's Logan Eberhardt (145) and Sam Baker (170).
Pulaski County's Xavier Ramsey (106) and Gavin Warner (113), and Salem's Walker Chambers (113) received first-round byes.
CLASS 4
First round
106 pounds — Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County) bye; Christian Eberhart (Liberty-Bealeton) d. Brendan Kraisser (King George), 14-8; Bryson Rios (Loudoun County) p. Waylon Rogers (Orange County), 2:43; Evan Chrisstofer (Smithfield) p. Jake Henry (Blacksburg), :17.
113 pounds — Walker Chambers (Salem) bye; Zach Rios (Loudoun County) d. Elijah Smoot (Eastern View), 5-3; Robert Philpott (Tuscarora) d. Dylan Coward (Powhatan), 10-3; Gavin Warner (Pulaski County) bye.
120 pounds — Russell Gordon (Amherst County) bye; Owen Greslick (Louisa County) md. Timmy Faber (Loudoun County), 9-0; Cam Gordon (John Handley) p. Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania), 4:54; Nik Voros (Smithfield) p. Caden Thomas (Salem), :25.
126 pounds — Ethan Busby (Amherst County) p. Dominic DiGioia (Grafton), :30; Moses Wilson (Spotsylvania) tf. Kyle Brumagim (Kettle Run), 18-2; Patrick Smith (Heritage-Leesburg) d. Gabe Nesmith (King George), 18-2; Hunter Ray (Smithfield) md. Robert Baker (Blacksburg), 11-0.
132 pounds — Kadin Smoot (Eastern View) d. Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg), 4-2; Luke Roberts (Loudoun County) p. Will Gryzen (Grafton), :26; Mason Barrett (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Roberto Hines (Smithfield), 2:05; Sean Hall (Powhatan) p. Nick Golden (Pulaski County), 2:21.
138 pounds — Britton Proffitt (Powhatan) p. Seth Justice (Amherst County), 1:38; Colin Dupill (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Ben Ray (Smithfield), 1:22; Santiago Pena (Dominion) p. Ari Carrasquillo (Grafton), 4:38; Kyle Csikari (Spotsylvania) p. Parker Midkiff (Pulaski County), :47.
145 pounds — Logan Eberhardt (Blacksburg) d. Cade VanBuskirk (Powhatan), 9-5; Noah Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Hyder Richardson (Grafton), :43; Logan Jones (Dominion) d. Cameron Hatchett (Smithfield), 3-1; Kyman Kinney (Salem) p. David Norris (King George), 2:20.
152 pounds — Luke Hart (Hanover) d. Kylee Martin (Amherst County), 5-0; Simon Bishop (John Handley) bye; Matthew Roberts (Loudoun County) p. Khalil Hardin (Smithfield), :49; James Dosado (Caroline) p. Damion Fowlkes (Pulaski County), :14.
160 pounds — Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) d. Lorenzo Verdelotti (Patrick Henry-Ashland), 8-5; Simon Fossett (Broad Run) bye; Eric Dewald (Fauquier) p. Brady Stalls (Smithfield), 2:31; Riley Rutledge (Salem) p. Daniel Taylor (Eastern View), :28.
170 pounds — Parker Hoden (Amherst County) p. George Hasway (Dominion), :47; Linwood Hill (Powhatan) p. Riley Fesser (Smithfield), :15; Griffin Smythers (Eastern View) bye; Sam Baker (Blacksburg) d. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper County), 4-1.
182 pounds — Kaine Morris (Amherst County) p. Jacob Jiminez (Dominion), :44; Shane Shirley (Caroline) p. Austin Ray (Smithfield), :18; Sonny Stewart (Spotsylvania) bye; Kingsley Menifee (Fauquier) p. William Lankford (E.C. Glass), 4:02.
195 — Benjamin Bell (Fauquier) d. Austin Deanda (Amherst County), 11-5; Charlie Henderson (Courtland) d. Raiden-Jum Richardson (Grafton), 7-3; Hayden Fitzsimmons (Powhatan) p. James Sessoms (Smithfield), :31; Royce Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Samuel Miles (Salem), :38.
220 — Caleb Graham (Loudoun County) p. Tavion Jenkins (E.C. Glass), 1:41; Lance Deane (Eastern View) md. Rocco Hahn (Grafton), 16-8; Aden Halsey (Hanover) p. Joe Sessoms (Smithfield), :30; Bracken Hibbert (Culpeper County) p. P.J. Bruner (Salem), 1:27.
285 — Cameron Martindale (Salem) p. Rodd’ney Davenport (John Handley), 1:49; Kyle Orris (Spotsylvania) p. Justin Goodin (Smithfield), 1:40; Chaz Keen (Eastern View) bye; Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run) p. Willie Jarvis (Amherst County), 1:13.