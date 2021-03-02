Fleming's Jones wins two titles, PH's McGinnis takes one in Class 5 indoor track

"What do they say, they save the best for last?" Vineyard said.

Patrick Henry senior Megan McGinnis had a day to remember in the girls meet.

McGinnis always considered herself a lacrosse player first, and a track and field star second.

That is no longer the case.

McGinnis validated her status as one of the state's top runners as she claimed her first career VHSL individual championship.

McGinnis won the 500 meters in 1 minute, 15.89 seconds, more than a full second ahead of runner-up Asia Kelson of L.C. Bird.

The PH senior also placed third in the 300 (42.57) and helped the Patriots to a fifth-place effort in the 1,600 relay.

PH placed 10th overall as Midlothian won the title 77-75 over Atlee.

"I was little nervous," McGinnis said. "With the modified meet schedule because of the COVID regulations, we were running all the events really close together.

"For the 500, I was just trying to stay in second place and see what I had at the end, knowing that I had to run the 300 and I wanted to give me all in the [relay] for my team."