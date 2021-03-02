Fleming's Jones wins two titles, PH's McGinnis takes one in Class 5 indoor track

Micah Jones had little time between the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles Tuesday.
No problem. It didn't take him long to finish either one.
Jones not only won his first VHSL track and field title, he swept both events at the Class 5 state meet in Virginia Beach.
The Fleming junior blazed to a personal-best 7.64 seconds in the hurdles, and followed that with another personal record of 6.41 in the sprint.
Not one to shy away from a challenge, Jones also placed second in the long jump (21-10 3/4) and third in the triple jump (43 feet, 7 inches).
He accounted for 34 of Fleming's 39 points as the Colonels placed fourth in the team standings. L.C. Bird won the boys meet with 119 points.
Jones won the hurdles by nearly one-half second, and he wasn't challenged in the 55.
"I was very surprised," he said.
Jones is part of an outstanding track and field family, following older brother Major Jones and sister Majesty Jones.
Major Jones helped Fleming win the 2017 Class 4 boys indoor team title and placed in the hurdles in the New Balance Indoor Nationals.
Fleming coach Robert Vineyard laments the fact that there are no more Jones siblings after Micah.
"What do they say, they save the best for last?" Vineyard said.
Patrick Henry senior Megan McGinnis had a day to remember in the girls meet.
McGinnis always considered herself a lacrosse player first, and a track and field star second.
That is no longer the case.
McGinnis validated her status as one of the state's top runners as she claimed her first career VHSL individual championship.
McGinnis won the 500 meters in 1 minute, 15.89 seconds, more than a full second ahead of runner-up Asia Kelson of L.C. Bird.
The PH senior also placed third in the 300 (42.57) and helped the Patriots to a fifth-place effort in the 1,600 relay.
PH placed 10th overall as Midlothian won the title 77-75 over Atlee.
"I was little nervous," McGinnis said. "With the modified meet schedule because of the COVID regulations, we were running all the events really close together.
"For the 500, I was just trying to stay in second place and see what I had at the end, knowing that I had to run the 300 and I wanted to give me all in the [relay] for my team."
After she runs cross country and suits up for PH's lacrosse team one final time this spring, McGinnis plans to devote her full attention to track and field.
She has accepted an offer as an invited walk-on at Duke.
"I was working with my times from sophomore year because I lost my junior season, so I'm really lucky that the coaches were willing to take that chance and offer me a spot," she said.
•Christiansburg led Timesland's effort in the Class 3 girls meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg as the Blue Demons placed sixth behind overall winner Western Albemarle.
Lord Botetourt's Sydney Vokus had the top Timesland finish, placing second in the 3,200 in a school-record time (11:47.84).
Botetourt's 3,200 relay team of Lauren Duff, Sofia Hernandez, Brielle Jackson and Vokus also finished second. The Cavaliers placed eighth in the team standings.
In the boys meet, Lord Botetourt placed 11th with 21 points.
William Byrd's Isaac Roth took third place in the boys pole vault at 11-6.
