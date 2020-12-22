Floyd County boys put up 96 points in season-opening win

FLOYD -- Josiah Banks led five Floyd County players in double figures with 21 points and the Buffaloes built a 29-point halftime lead on the way to a 96-52 nondistrict boys basketball victory Tuesday night over Narrows.
Tanyan Sutphin added 14 points for Floyd (1-0), while Mitchell Thompson had 13 and Ashton Agnew scored 12.
Bradley Dalton led Narrows (0-1) with 14 points.
NARROWS (0-1)
Johnston 8, Freeman 2, Pruett 5, Green 9, Robertson 3, Dalton 14, Johnson 2, Smith 9.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-0)
Sutphin 14, Thompson 13, Gallimore 8, Nichols 4, Bond 9, Cantrell 5, Agnew 12, Banks 21, Spangler 3, Swortzel 7.
Narrows;8-16-15-13--52
Floyd County;22-31-27-16--96
3-point goals -- Narrows 1 (Robertson), Floyd County 11 (Agnew 3, Thompson 2, Gallimore 2, Bond 2, Cantrell, Spangler). JV -- Floyd County won.
