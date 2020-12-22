 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd County boys put up 96 points in season-opening win
0 comments

Floyd County boys put up 96 points in season-opening win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

FLOYD -- Josiah Banks led five Floyd County players in double figures with 21 points and the Buffaloes built a 29-point halftime lead on the way to a 96-52 nondistrict boys basketball victory Tuesday night over Narrows.

Tanyan Sutphin added 14 points for Floyd (1-0), while Mitchell Thompson had 13 and Ashton Agnew scored 12.

Bradley Dalton led Narrows (0-1) with 14 points.

NARROWS (0-1)

Johnston 8, Freeman 2, Pruett 5, Green 9, Robertson 3, Dalton 14, Johnson 2, Smith 9.

FLOYD COUNTY (1-0)

Sutphin 14, Thompson 13, Gallimore 8, Nichols 4, Bond 9, Cantrell 5, Agnew 12, Banks 21, Spangler 3, Swortzel 7.

Narrows;8-16-15-13--52

Floyd County;22-31-27-16--96

3-point goals -- Narrows 1 (Robertson), Floyd County 11 (Agnew 3, Thompson 2, Gallimore 2, Bond 2, Cantrell, Spangler). JV -- Floyd County won.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert