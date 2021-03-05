FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Foutz, Luckett, Smith lead Franklin County to 41-26 win over William Byrd

CHILHOWIE — Jonathan Gilley rushed for 96 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and Jordan Williams had a TD run and 11 tackles, including two sacks, as the Warriors blanked the Panthers.

D.J. Martin hooked up with Chase Lewis for a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter for Chilhowie (2-1, 1-0), which held Northwood (0-2, 0-1) to 62 yards.

Northwood;0;0;0;0;—;0

Chilhowie;0;7;0;14;—;21

Chil — Gilley 34 run (Hutton kick)

Chil — Lewis 58 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)

Chil — Williams 6 run (Hutton kick)

PH-Glade Spring 28, Rural Retreat 24

EMORY — Ean Rhea scored on a pair of short TD runs, and Connor Beeson ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a score as the Rebels outlasted the Indians.

Chase Brown also scored a rushing TD for PH-Glade Spring.