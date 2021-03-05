FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Foutz, Luckett, Smith lead Franklin County to 41-26 win over William Byrd

Sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz connected with Josh Luckett for three consecutive touchdowns Friday night as Franklin County pulled away for a 41-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over William Byrd.
Foutz completed 13 of 21 passes for 222 yards in his second career start for the Eagles (2-0).
Luckett also added a 61-yard punt return for a score, and he finished with six catches for 161 yards.
Jayron Smith rushed for two TDs for Franklin County.
El-Amin Shareef and Dylan Hatfield each scored two TDs for Byrd (1-1).
Franklin County;7;14;13;7;—;41
William Byrd;6;14;0;6;—;26
WB — Shareef 15 run (pass failed)
FC — Smith 4 run (Holley kick)
WB — Shareef 3 run (Harris kick)
FC — Luckett 61 punt return (Holley kick)
WB — Hatfield 10 run (Harris kick)
FC — Luckett 30 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC — Luckett 21 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC — Luckett 62 pass from Foutz (kick blocked)
FC — Smith 28 run (Holley kick)
WB — Hatfield 4 run (kick failed)
Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7
CHRISTIANSBURG — Ethan Gallimore ran for 138 yards and three TDs on 20 carries as the Cougars rolled past the Blue Demons.
Quarterback Drew Dalton completed 12 of 16 passes for 183 yards and a TD for the Cougars (3-0).
Chris Cunningham carried five times for 79 yards and an 11-yard TD for Christiansburg.
Pulaski County;7;0;14;7;—;28
Christiansburg;0;0;0;7;—;7
PC — Johnson 30 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC — Gallimore 4 run (Simpson kick)
PC — Gallimore 4 run (Simpson kick)
Cbg — Cunningham 11 run (Arita kick)
PC — Gallimore 9 run (Simpson kick)
Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7
Junior quarterback Skylor Griffiths ran for a 39-yard TD to spark a 27-point fourth-quarter outburst as the Knights rallied to defeat the Bruins.
Griffiths gained 114 yards on 26 carries, and he threw for 63 yards including a game-tying 46-yard TD pass to David Richardson.
Landon Altizer and Chris Hall added TD runs for Cave Spring (1-1), and Bryce Cooper returned a fumble 80 yards for a score.
Malcolm Sherman-Collins put Blacksburg (0-3) up 7-0 with a 5-yard TD in the first quarter.
Blacksburg;7;0;0;0;—;7
Cave Spring;0;7;0;27;—;34
Bbg — Sherman-Collins 5 run (Poland kick)
CS — Richardson 46 pass from Griffiths (Mitchem kick)
CS -- Griffiths 39 run (Mitchem kick)
CS — Altizer 3 run (Mitchem kick)
CS — Hall 1 run (run failed)
CS — Cooper 80 fumble return (Mitchem kick)
Radford 46, James River 8
BUCHANAN — P.J. Prioleau ran for 65 yards and three TDs on six carries and Zane Rupe completed nine of 19 passes for 133 yards and two scores as the Bobcats won their season opener.
Darius Wesley-Brubeck ran for one score and caught a pass for another, and Xavier Cobb returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a Radford touchdown.
Colin Cook scored on a 1-yard run and ran for the two-point conversion for the Knights (1-1).
Radford;18;15;13;0;—;46
James River;0;0;0;8;—;8
Rad — Cobbs 83 kickoff return (run failed)
Rad — Tanner 4 pass from Zane Rupe (run failed)
Rad — Prioleau 2 run (kick failed)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 2 run (Sproule kick)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 30 pass from Rupe (Dobson pass from Rupe)
Rad — Prioleau 28 run (Sproule kick)
Rad — Prioleau 14 run (run failed)
JR — Cook 1 run (Cook run)
Carroll County 42, Giles 13
BLACKSBURG — Tristan Peckron scored three TDs including a 79-yard kickoff return and the Cavaliers opened a season 3-0 for the first time since 2006 under new coach Monty Chipman.
Brady Dalton put Carroll up 14-0 with two TD runs. Peckron rushed for 107 of the Cavaliers' 347 yards on the ground.
Chaston Ratcliffe scored both TDs for Giles (1-1).
Carroll County;7;21;14;0;—;42
Giles;0;7;0;6;—;13
CC — Dalton 10 run (Phillips kick)
CC — Dalton 2 run (Phillips kick)
CC — Peckron 11 run (Phillips kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 1 run (Whitlock kick)
CC — Peckron 32 run (Phillips kick)
CC — Peckron 79 kickoff return ( Phillips kick)
CC — E.Marshall 1 run (Phillips kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 2 run (run failed)
Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6
PENN LAIRD — Miller Jay completed 11 of 22 passes for 230 yards and three TDs as the Wildcats defeated the Trailblazers for the first time since 2010.
Jay found Turner Cook, Seamus Looney and Luke Mayr for TDs, while Bret McClung and Isaiah Poindexter scored rushing TDs for Rockbridge.
Rockbridge County;0;17;21;0;—;38
Spotswood;0;0;0;0;6;—;6
RC — Cook 3 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC — Looney 35 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC — FG Cunningham 28
RC — McClung 3 run (Cunningham kick), 10:48
RC — Mayr 58 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC — Poindexter 5 run (Cunningham kick)
Spot — Taylor 52 pass from Dooms (kick failed)
Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7
FLOYD — Trevor Miller ran for 74 yards and two TDs and Jared Nichols rushed for a score and returned a punt 60 yards for another as the Buffaloes (1-2) topped the Mountaineers (0-2).
Avery Chafin completed 5 of 7 passes for 84 yards and a score and ran for one for Floyd County.
Alleghany's score came on an 80-yard Matt Howell kickoff return.
Floyd's defense held the Mountaineers to a net of minus-8 yards in total offense, and it accounted for a touchdown when Wyatt Chafin recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Alleghany;0;0;0;7;—;7
Floyd County;16;21;14;7;—;58
FC — Safety, runner tackled in end zone
FC — Keith 5 run (Keith kick)
FC — Nichols 10 run (Keith kick)
FC — Dunbar 11 pass from A.Chafin (Keith kick)
FC — Miller 2 run (Keith kick)
FC — A.Chafin 1 run (Keith kick)
FC — Nichols 60 punt return (Keith kick)
FC — Miller 2 run (Keith kick)
FC — W.Chafin fumble recovery end zone (Keith kick)
All — Howell 80 kickoff return (kick good)
Galax 56, Grayson County 28
GALAX — Cole Pickett completed 16 of 23 passes for 257 yards and five TDs and ran for 56 yards and two scores to lead the Maroon Tide past the Blue Devils.
Ian Ashworth had six catches for 92 yards and three TDs and Keaton Beeman ran for 86 yards on 20 carries for Galax (2-0).
The Blue Devils (1-1) were led by Jared Hobgood with 150 yards with two TDs on runs of 82 and 62 yards. Devin Poe rushed for two Grayson County scores.
Grayson County;12;0;0;16;—;28
Galax;14;7;21;14;—;56
GC — Hobgood 82 run (run failed)
Gal — Pickett 12 run (Gallardo kick)
GC — Poe 3 run (pass failed)
Gal — Barnes 55 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Keatley 6 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
GAL — Ashworth 9 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Ashworth 21 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Ashworth 3 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
GC — Poe 26 run (Cassell pass from Jones)
Gal — Picket 4 run (Gallardo kick)
GC — Hobgood 62 run (Hobgood run)
Gal — Horton 26 run (Gallardo kick)
Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7
HOT SPRINGS — Seth Burleson scored on an 82-yard run and returned a fumble 39 yards for another TD as the Mustangs topped the Chargers.
Eli Brown ran for a 65-yard TD en route to 111 yards rushing, and Darion Moore carried the ball five times for 79 yards and a TD for EastMont (2-1).
Javier Walker had a 70-yard TD run for Bath (0-2).
Eastern Montgomery;6;13;7;7;—;33
Bath County;0;0;0;7;—;7
EM — Moore 26 run (kick failed)
EM — Burleson 82 run (Underwood kick)
EM — Bahnken 29 run (kick failed)
EM — Brown 65 run (Underwood kick)
Bath — Walker 70 run (Stone kick)
EM — Burleson 39 fumble return (Underwood kick)
Covington 41, Parry McCluer 24
BUENA VISTA — Shaun Smith carried 27 times for 250 yards and two TDs, and Simon Gibson ran for two scores and passed for two as the Cougars (1-1) put 35 points on the board in the second half to come away with a road win.
The Fighting Blues (0-2) were led by John Snider, with 132 yards and two rushing scores on 25 carries, and Ty Ruley, who threw for one TD and ran for one.
Covington;0;6;15;20;—;41
Parry McCluer;8;8;8;0;—;24
PM — Snider 12 run (Mitchell run)
Cov — Gibson 1 run (Pass failed)
PM — Wade 14 pass from Ruley (Snider run)
Cov — Gibson 1 run (Tacy kick)
PM — Ruley 8 run (Snider run)
Cov — H.Smith 29 pass from Gibson (Barnett run)
Cov — S.Smith 3 run (Tacy kick)
Cov — Barnett 25 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov — S.Smith 2 run (kick failed)
Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35
MONETA — Dryus Hairston and Tyler Johnson connected on three long touchdown passes and Johnson added a touchdown run as the Warriors held off the Golden Eagles.
Hairston completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards and the three TDs to Johnson, which covered 55, 65 and 89 yards. Dekavis Preston and Rion Barton each added a rushing TD for Magna Vista (1-1).
Aiden Brown led Staunton River (0-1) by rushing for 116 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and added a TD pass to Lucas Overstreet. Jacob Kirtley and Jayson Eanes each chipped in a rushing score for the Golden Eagles.
Magna Vista;21;7;7;14;—;49
Staunton River;7;13;0;15;—;35
MV — Hairston 32 run (Underwood kick)
MV — Johnson 55 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
SR — Kirtley 5 run (Reed kick)
MV — Johnson 65 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
MV — Preston 9 run (Underwood kick)
SR — Brown 81 run (kick failed)
SR — Eanes 12 run (Reed kick)
MV — Johnson 89 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
MV — Johnson 15 run (Underwood kick)
MV — Barton 1 run (Underwood kick)
SR — Brown 52 run (Brown pass to Kirtley)
SR — Overstreet 25 pass from Brown (Reed kick)
Brookville 32, Liberty 6
BEDFORD — Silas Rucker rushed for 153 yards and three TDs on 16 carries to lift the Bees past the Minutemen.
Drake McDaniel hit Nik Dunford with a TD pass, and Lance Blankenship returned a fumble for a score for Brookville.
Garrett Whorley accounted for the lone Liberty score with a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Brookville;19;0;0;13;—;32
Liberty;0;0;0;6;—;6
Bkv — Rucker 35 run (kick failed)
Bkv — Rucker 21 run (kick good)
Bkv — Dunford 12 catch from McDaniel (kick failed)
Bkv — Rucker 17 run (kick good)
Bkv — Blankenship fumble return (kick failed)
LHS — Whorley 65 run (try failed)
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0
CHILHOWIE — Jonathan Gilley rushed for 96 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and Jordan Williams had a TD run and 11 tackles, including two sacks, as the Warriors blanked the Panthers.
D.J. Martin hooked up with Chase Lewis for a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter for Chilhowie (2-1, 1-0), which held Northwood (0-2, 0-1) to 62 yards.
Northwood;0;0;0;0;—;0
Chilhowie;0;7;0;14;—;21
Chil — Gilley 34 run (Hutton kick)
Chil — Lewis 58 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Chil — Williams 6 run (Hutton kick)
PH-Glade Spring 28, Rural Retreat 24
EMORY — Ean Rhea scored on a pair of short TD runs, and Connor Beeson ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a score as the Rebels outlasted the Indians.
Chase Brown also scored a rushing TD for PH-Glade Spring.
Wyatt Sage threw a TD pass and ran for another score in the fourth quarter for Rural Retreat to keep the game within striking distance. Lucas Brewer and Kaiden Atkinson also scored on the ground for the Indians.
Rural Retreat;6;6;0;12;—;24
Patrick Henry;0;14;0;14;—;28
RR – Brewer 6 run (kick blocked)
PH – Rhea 1 run (kick failed)
RR – Atkinson run (kick failed)
PH – C. Brown 7 run (Rhea pass from C.Brown)
PH – Rhea 2 run (kick failed)
RR – Hight 28 pass from Sage (kick failed)
PH – Beeson 80 kickoff return (C.Brown run)
RR – Sage 2 run (kick failed)
George Wythe 56, Bland County 8
BASTIEN — Ben Jollay rushed for 103 yards on five carries and passed for 106 yards and two TDs as the Maroons opened with a win over the Bears.
Braydon Thompson added 97 yards rushing and three total TDs for George Wythe.
George Wythe;21;28;0;7;—;56
Bland County;0;0;0;8;—;8
GW – Kipranos 19 run (Kipranos kick)
GW – Fowler 10 pass from Jollay (Kipranos kick)
GW – Kipranos 1 run (Kipranos kick)
GW – Thompson 8 run (Kipranos kick)
GW – Thompson 25 run (Kipranos kick)
GW – Jollay 74 run (Kipranos kick)
GW – Thompson 60 pass from Jollay (Kipranos kick)
GW – Peyton Coe 2 fumble return (Kipranos kick)
BC – Johnson 24 pass from Myers (Morehead pass from Myers)
