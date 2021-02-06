McFarling: 5 Super Bowl props to pop

Perhaps it’s a good thing that we’re not supposed to hold any Super Bowl parties this year.
We Virginians could use a little privacy right now. After all, it’s the first Super Bowl Sunday we’ve ever experienced with legalized sports betting in the commonwealth.
Could you imagine the scene? Friends and family members milling about the living room, cracking open beers, trying the queso dip, making small talk, not paying attention to the TV. So distracting!
“EVERYBODY SHUT UP!!!” we’d have to scream. “They’re about to do the coin toss. I’ve got $800 riding on tails!”
Nobody wants to be that guy or gal.
But that won’t be a problem this year, if we’re doing this COVID-19 thing responsibly. Instead of congregating, we’ll open our freshly downloaded cellphone apps in peace and collect our generous bonuses from those hoping to earn our loyalty in a hypercompetitive industry.
Then, we’ll make some cold, hard cash. At least that’s the plan.
I’ve been eying the prop bets for days. Here are five I like:
1. Tom Brady, Under 294.5 passing yards (-110).
Need I remind you guys that Brady was a sixth round draft pick? What sixth round draft pick do you know who could throw for 300 yards on the biggest stage in American sports? Surely, this person will wilt under pressure.
Just kidding. But I do like this pick for another reason. The Buccaneers have to believe their best chance at winning this game is to shorten it. That means long drives, a lot of short passes and as much running as they can get away with.
In his 19 starts this season including the playoffs, Brady’s reached 295 yards in nine of them. That included the Nov. 29 meeting against KC, when he threw for 345 and three touchdowns in a 27-24 loss. Here’s hoping this game sets up a little differently.
2. Ronald Jones, Over 37.5 rushing yards (-110)
Love this one, mostly for the same reasons listed above. Tampa Bay’s starting running back, Jones has rushed for 38 yards or more in 10 of his 16 games including the playoffs. He gained 66 yards on nine totes in that regular-season meeting against the Chiefs.
Jones should get more carries than that this time around.
3. Any Time Touchdown Scorer, Tyreek Hill (-160)
Hill had one of the best games of his career against the Buccaneers in the regular season, making 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
While we shouldn’t expect a repeat of that performance — Tampa Bay obviously will try something different on him — we don’t need that to cash this ticket. We just need one score, and it seems inevitable.
4. Patrick Mahomes, Under 28.5 pass completions (-128)
You might be surprised to learn that Mahomes has had more than 28 pass completions in just six of his 17 starts this season. Granted, one of those “over” games was against KC, when he connected 37 times for 462 yards.
If this game shapes up the way I think it will, he won’t be on the field as often and won’t be playing catch-up.
5. Chiefs to win by 1 to 6 points (+320)
The spread for this game (KC by a field goal) seems pretty solid. It should be a competitive contest. Rather than lay or take the points in a traditional way, why not take a shot on a prop that pays better than 3-to-1?
Oh, and don’t forget tails (-110). No real reason, just for kicks.
Good luck, gang. Let’s party.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.
