McFarling: 5 Super Bowl props to pop

Just kidding. But I do like this pick for another reason. The Buccaneers have to believe their best chance at winning this game is to shorten it. That means long drives, a lot of short passes and as much running as they can get away with.

In his 19 starts this season including the playoffs, Brady’s reached 295 yards in nine of them. That included the Nov. 29 meeting against KC, when he threw for 345 and three touchdowns in a 27-24 loss. Here’s hoping this game sets up a little differently.

2. Ronald Jones, Over 37.5 rushing yards (-110)

Love this one, mostly for the same reasons listed above. Tampa Bay’s starting running back, Jones has rushed for 38 yards or more in 10 of his 16 games including the playoffs. He gained 66 yards on nine totes in that regular-season meeting against the Chiefs.

Jones should get more carries than that this time around.

3. Any Time Touchdown Scorer, Tyreek Hill (-160)

Hill had one of the best games of his career against the Buccaneers in the regular season, making 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.