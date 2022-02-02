McFarling: A bush league name for a bush league franchise

Ahh, it’s going to be sweet to have spring football back in the nation’s capital, isn’t it?

Sure, it’s only a minor league operation, a team full of guys who weren’t quite good enough to make the NFL. But those who love the gridiron can now get their fix from April to July, whatever they decide to call the latest startup league that’s sure to last only a year or so. That pesky void will be filled with the arrival of the Washington Command...

What. What? The Washington Commanders are the NFL team?

Bush league. That’s what the new name feels like. Like something your U12 baseball squad might come up with after a quick huddle in the dugout. Like something that required little thought and even less consideration of the fan base.

The Commanders officially unveiled their name, uniforms and “crest” on Wednesday, but the secret had been out for days. Officials for that bumbling franchise couldn’t even get the disclosure right.

Former quarterback Joe Theismann accidentally leaked it Monday by calling the team “the Commanders” during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio. The next day, helicopter footage at FedEx Field appeared to show the new name on a sign inside the team store.

So as reviled owner Dan Snyder climbed the podium Wednesday to address the franchise’s “next chapter” — their words — anyone who was interested had already read the book.

The old name had to go, but they botched everything that came next. They had two years to come up with something and whiffed.

And while winning solves a lot of problems, team names do matter.

Keep in mind that this wasn’t the first time a D.C. team changed its name in the interest of sensitivity. In 1997, the Washington Bullets gave way to the Washington Wizards. The NBA franchise’s owner at the time, Abe Pollin, thought the old moniker was too violent and the city had a bad reputation for violent crime.

Fair enough. But Wizards? That isn’t even close!

Growing up less than two hours south of Washington, I was a huge Bullets fan (yes, some actually existed). I asked my parents to take me to games on my birthday every year so I could cheer on the likes of Gheorghe Muresan, Calbert Cheaney and Scott Skiles.

That team — much like the team that is now the Commanders — was terrible for decades. But they were my terrible team.

Until they became the Wizards, that is. Just like that, I found myself not caring all that much what they did.

Maybe that’s just a part of growing up and growing apart. It might have happened regardless of what they called themselves. But a very important connection point had been lost for me — the name of the team I’d been watching every time they played — and I wonder if Washington football fans don’t feel the same way.

Snyder & Co. had a chance to choose a non-discriminatory name for the football team while still giving fans an approximation to the familiar. I liked the idea of the Red Wolves. Team president Jason Wright shot that down last month, citing trademark issues. You’d think with the money an NFL team makes, those could have been resolved.

The Red Hogs would have had even deeper connections, given the nickname of the franchise’s famed offensive linemen during the glory years. But nope. Not that either.

Commanders it is. We’ll all get used to it, I suppose.

But a team that plays in a dumpy stadium and loses a lot of games had a shot at a victory here, and it didn’t happen. Minor league is as minor league does.

