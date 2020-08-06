NASCAR sets dates, times for last 10 weeks of the season

NASCAR on Thursday announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full playoffs schedule for all three national series.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates remained intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The other two races in the Round of 16 will be Saturday night races at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 12, and Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 19.
The cut to the Round of 8 will be on Oct. 11 on the Charlotte Roval, while Martinsville Speedway's Nov. 1 race will determine the four drivers who will compete for the championship at Phoenix, which this year replaces Homestead Miami as the site of the season's finale.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3, while Bristol moves to the regular season finale.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Updated NASCAR playoffs schedule
Playoffs Round of 16
Sunday Sept. 6: Darlington, 6 p.m. (NBCSN)
Saturday, Sept. 12: Richmond, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Saturday, Sept. 19, Bristol, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Round of 12
Sunday, Sept. 27, Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sunday, Oct. 4, Talladega, 2 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Oct. 11, Charlotte Roval, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
Round of 8
Sunday, Oct. 18, Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Oct. 25, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sunday, Nov. 1, Martinsville, 2 p.m. (NBC)
Championship 4
Sunday, Nov. 8, Phoenix, 3 p.m. (NBC)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!