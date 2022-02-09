Toutville: Shedding light on the Super Bowl

My kids have shown almost none of their father’s proclivities toward gambling — and I’m A-OK with that — but there is one day of the year where betting fever grips us all: Super Bowl Sunday.

A $50 investment from me is all it takes to juice the big game for the whole clan. We sit at the kitchen table a few hours before kickoff and go through the online prop bet offerings. The kids take turns “drafting” picks at $1 apiece. If you hit one you drafted, I pay you at true odds.

It’s so much fun. Somebody tumbles into the end zone, and immediately we’re all screaming, “What’s his jersey number? Odd or even?” A team gets backed up to its own goal line and suddenly we’re begging for that safety to cash at +800. Family bonding at its best.

The most memorable pick came nine years ago in Super Bowl XLVII between the Ravens and 49ers. We were selecting the game MVP, and my son Casey went with Baltimore wideout Jacoby Jones at 80-to-1. He had no idea who Jacoby Jones was, but he liked the name.

Jones promptly played the game of his life. His 17-yard punt return set up the game’s first touchdown. In the second quarter, he made a 56-yard touchdown reception during which he fell, scrambled back to his feet and eluded two cornerbacks en route to the score.

When Jones returned the second-half kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown — the longest play in Super Bowl history — to give the Ravens a 28-6 lead, my boy already was counting his 80 bucks in his head.

Then the lights went out.

Yep. The famous power outage at the Superdome stopped the game for 34 minutes — just enough time for the 49ers to regroup. They made an extraordinary comeback and nearly tied the game, making everybody forget about ol’ Jacoby Jones. The voters went the easy route and chose Joe Flacco for MVP.

As Toutville unshutters its windows for this special day, here’s hoping all of us profit. Or at least the lights stay on.

Here are three tips for maximizing your Super Bowl betting enjoyment:

1. Grab those bonuses!1. Grab those bonuses!out from the various apps than this week. The sign-up bonuses are always the splashiest, of course, but existing customers also can find deposit matches galore. Great time to reload.

2. Check the odds on everything.2. Check the odds on everything. gets considerably less so when the house takes no vigorish. Caesars is offering both heads and tails at even money. If you’ve got a hunch, let it fly!

3. Consider a fourth-quarter bet. 3. Consider a fourth-quarter bet. Bowls in recent years, but folks my age (45) and older remember the days where it seemed like two out of every three games were blowouts. One way to keep things spicy regardless is to bet on late-game props, such as “fourth-quarter winner” or “last team to score.”

TOUTVILLE PROP OF THE GAME

Joe Mixon over 90.5 rushing/receiving yards

The matchup to watch in this game is Cincinnati’s much-maligned offensive line against the brutish defensive front of the Rams. Everybody knows Tennessee sacked Bengals QB Joe Burrow nine times during the divisional round, and LA has even more pass-rushing talent than the Titans.

Given this, the Bengals will have to make a commitment to the run, where Mixon is the featured back. If he can’t get beyond 90.5 yards on rushing alone, I’m betting he’ll get there when Burrow uses him as a receiving outlet when under duress.

TOUTVILLE’S GAME PICK

Anybody who read this space during college football season knows our affinity for moneyline underdogs. Bengals +160 is the play.

Good luck, everyone!

