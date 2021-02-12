 Skip to main content
For Salem Red Sox, new league blends familiar, foreign
For Salem Red Sox, new league blends familiar, foreign

bi Panorama of Stadium 092020.jpg (copy)

The Red Sox will welcome several fresh visitors to Salem Memorial Ballpark in their new 12-team league.

 Courtesy of Beth Israel Synagogue, File September

The Salem Red Sox schedule won’t come out until next week, but at least they finally know the official teams in their league.

Major League Baseball announced its 120-team regional alignment on Friday, placing Salem in a 12-team league with three divisions that features clubs both familiar and foreign.

The Sox are grouped in the Northern Division of their new league with three other teams: the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals) and Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland).

The Central Division contains the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox).

The South Division has the Augusta Greenjackets (Braves), Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Royals) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs).

Currently dubbed Low-A East, Salem’s circuit eventually could be renamed, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff have not decided that yet. It’s one of 11 leagues across all four levels of the affiliated minors, with priority placed on proximity to reduce travel expenses.

Single-A teams are planning to open the season in May and play a 132-game schedule, down from the typical 140 because of the COVID-19 delay to minor league spring training. Postseason formats have not yet been determined for 2021.

MLB also announced that the weekly minimum salary for Single-A players will rise from $290 to $500.

