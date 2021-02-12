For Salem Red Sox, new league blends familiar, foreign

The Salem Red Sox schedule won’t come out until next week, but at least they finally know the official teams in their league.

Major League Baseball announced its 120-team regional alignment on Friday, placing Salem in a 12-team league with three divisions that features clubs both familiar and foreign.

The Sox are grouped in the Northern Division of their new league with three other teams: the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals) and Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland).

The Central Division contains the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox).

The South Division has the Augusta Greenjackets (Braves), Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Royals) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs).

Currently dubbed Low-A East, Salem’s circuit eventually could be renamed, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff have not decided that yet. It’s one of 11 leagues across all four levels of the affiliated minors, with priority placed on proximity to reduce travel expenses.