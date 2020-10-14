 Skip to main content
Former Indiana and Hopewell High running back cleared to play for UVa
Former Indiana and Hopewell High running back cleared to play for UVa

hr botetourthopewellfootball 120515 p16 (copy)

Ronnie Walker carries the ball for Hopewell during the Group 3A state football semifinals in Botetourt on Dec. 5, 2015.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

Just when it appeared that Virginia had used up all of its appeals in hopes of gaining the services of running back Ronnie Walker, the Cavaliers were rewarded for their persistence.

Walker, a Hopewell High School graduate who spent two seasons at the University of Indiana, has been cleared to play for the Cavaliers this Saturday at Wake Forest.

Walker (5-11, 180 pounds) rushed for 1,344 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to lead Hopewell to a state championship in 2017.

Walker played in 22 games in his two seasons at Indiana, scoring two touchdowns, including an 18-yard dash against Penn State.

He is the older brother of current Hopewell star Treveyon Henderson, who has committed to Ohio State.

UVa ranks No. 53 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense with an average of 139.0 yards per game. Only three of the Cavaliers' 11 touchdowns have come on the ground.

Walker will have two years of eligibility after this one.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

