Former Indiana and Hopewell High running back cleared to play for UVa

Just when it appeared that Virginia had used up all of its appeals in hopes of gaining the services of running back Ronnie Walker, the Cavaliers were rewarded for their persistence.

Walker, a Hopewell High School graduate who spent two seasons at the University of Indiana, has been cleared to play for the Cavaliers this Saturday at Wake Forest.

Walker (5-11, 180 pounds) rushed for 1,344 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to lead Hopewell to a state championship in 2017.

Walker played in 22 games in his two seasons at Indiana, scoring two touchdowns, including an 18-yard dash against Penn State.

He is the older brother of current Hopewell star Treveyon Henderson, who has committed to Ohio State.

UVa ranks No. 53 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense with an average of 139.0 yards per game. Only three of the Cavaliers' 11 touchdowns have come on the ground.

Walker will have two years of eligibility after this one.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.