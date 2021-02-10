Former ODU QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be more than a one-game wonder in the NFL.

The former Old Dominion star signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday.

The contract's worth depends on a number of factors, including whether he makes the roster and how many games he starts. The value for playing two seasons is potentially $8.75 million.

"It still really hasn't hit home yet," Heinicke said. "Things changed very quickly in a short amount of time."

Heinicke, jumping in for the injured Alex Smith, nearly led Washington to a victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heinicke will likely be joined in training camp by Kyle Allen, who is recovering from injury but is an exclusive rights free agent. Smith remains under contract but has indicated he is considering retirement.

