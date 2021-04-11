Former UVa basketball players Morsell, McKoy transferring to ACC foes

Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy both decided to leave Virginia after two seasons, but they won’t be exiting the ACC.

Morsell, a shooting guard, announced Friday that he’ll join N.C. State. McKoy shared Saturday that he’ll join North Carolina and new head coach Hubert Davis. Both players have three years of eligibility remaining.

Morsell is a former top-100 recruit who played in 53 games over his two seasons with the Wahoos. He played 18.8 minutes per game and averaged 4.4 points per contest. He was one of Virginia’s top perimeter defenders.

As for McKoy, the North Carolina native opted to play closer to home. The energetic forward played in 33 games for Virginia, starting in four contests last season. He averaged 9.6 minutes and 2.5 points per game in his two seasons at UVa.

