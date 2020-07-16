You are the owner of this article.
Former Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. jumps out to lead at State Open of Virginia
Former Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. jumps out to lead at State Open of Virginia

Mark Lawrence Jr. might have been more excited about a first-round 63 in the Delta Dental State Open if fast starts hadn't already been part of his routine.

Lawrence, a former Virginia Tech golfer from Richmond, twice finished in a tie at the end of regulation at Ballyhack, only to lose playoffs in 2016 and 2019.

"It's one of my favorite golf courses, said Lawrence, who won the Virginia state amateur in 2017. His father, Mark Lawrence Sr., won the same title in 1980.

"And, the greens are so damned good right now that, if you get the ball rolling on line, it's going in. I feel like there could be some low scores with how the greens are rolling."

Reports of lightning caused a delay at mid-afternoon Friday, at which point amateur Dustin Groves and professional Mason Stutler had posted 67s.

They were subsequently joined by Buck Brittain, a two-time state seniors champion from Tazewell who made a hole-in at No. 3 after starting on the back nine, where he birdied three of the last four holes. He finished with a 68 and sits alone in fourth place.

“I hit a good shot, and it landed close to where I wanted it to," Brittain said of his ace. "I thought it was left of where it needed to be to go in, so I expected it to be below the hole. … My assumption was that it rolled off the green into the rough. I never expected it to go in, and then [playing partner Larkin Gross] started yelling, ‘hole in one!’I said, no, no way it was in the hole."

Groves began the day with three consecutive birdies, a feat that occurs "not very often," in his eyes.

The streak ended when he bogeyed No. 4.

"I was feeling those jitters that come from the first tournament of the year and first-tee jitters and I was like, 'All right, I've got a really good cushion and I can free it up and have fun,' " he said.

Groves, a 2009 Wake Forest graduate, went to Monticello High School in Charlottesville and has returned to his hometown to live. He was a professional for a brief period on mini-tours and also caddied briefly for ex-Wake golf teammate Kyle Reifers, who is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"It helped a significant amount," Groves said of the experience of caddying. "Just to see how the best players play, think and how organized they are, it really helped me."

Stutler was tied for the lead after the first round last year at Ballyhack and was within sight of the second-round leaders before dropping into a 12th-place tie with a final-round 77.

"I pretty much chalked that up to a learning experience," said Stutler, who is from Fredericksburg and was an All-American at Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Stutler is like most of the players in the field in that he has been limited by the hazards of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least they're competing.

"People haven't had a lot to do recreationally," Stutler said. "It's obviously been a little different this spring. The only other event I played in, we had to leave the flagstick in the hole and some odd things like that.

"Here, it's been at least a little bit closer to normal."

State Open scores

Results after the first round of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia, played at Ballyhack Golf Club (Par 72, 6,915 yards):

a-Mark Lawrence Jr.;63

a-Dustin Groves;67

Mason Stutler;67

a-Buck Brittain;68

Dick Mast;69

a-Peter Gasperini;69

a-Aaron Summers;69

a-Mikey Moyers;69

a-Jeffrey Long;69

a-Isaac Simmons;70

Ian Mcconnell;70

a-Ben Cooper;70

a-Garland Green;70

Steve Delmar;70

a-Tim Pemberton;70

Kyle Fuller;70

a-Ross Funderburke;70

Jimmy Flippen;70

Bill Fedder;71

a-David Stanford;71

a-Cullen Campbell;71

a-Alex Price;71

Drew Falvey;71

a-Jimmie Massie;71

a-Bryce Johnson;71

a-Justin Young;71

Sam Jung;71

a-Nathan Chuwait;71

a-Teddy Zinsner;72

a-Marshall Tinsley;72

Elliott Wilson;72

Joe Lussier;72

a-Jordan Utley;72

a-Jimmy Taylor;73

Jay Woodson;73

Josh Speight;73

a-Patrick Galleher;73

Greg Pieczynski;73

a-Charlie Kennedy;73

a-Steve Serrao;74

Tim Crumrine;74

a-Adam Houck;74

Craig Callens;74

a-Keith Decker;74

a-Carter Morgan;74

Carey Hodsden;74

a-Will Watson;74

John O'Leary;74

Kellen Peery;74

Larkin Gross;74

Ryan Muthiora;74

a-Christopher Zhang;74

a-Cam Barackman;75

Stephen Boyd;75

a-Drew Brockwell;75

a-Scott Shingler;75

Michael Wade;75

a-Suneil Peruvemba;75

Troy Thorne;75

a-Cameron Moore;75

Bryan Jackson;75

Loren White;76

a-Kyle Bailey;76

a-Reeve Felner;76

a-John Rosenstock;76

Evre Veress;76

Jacob Mast;77

Marty Chandler;77

a-Zachary Valdes;77

Rick Schuller;77

a-Ryan Bishop;77

a-Connor Burgess;77

Aaron Marks;77

a-Matthew Monastero;77

Josh Apple;77

Mike Morrone;77

Geoff Montross;78

Yong Joo;78

Kevin O'Connor;78

Dean Sidoti;79

a-Jimmy Delp;81

Craig Gunn;81

Brendan McGrath;81

Chris Nieto;81

Tyler Vrolyk;81

Nick Funk;81

Chris Dillow;82

a-Parker See;82

Stewart Surratt;82

Tim White;83

David Harvey;83

Joanna Coe;85

Matt Summers;85

Michael Ferguson;85

Michael Orrico;86

a-Mike Krulich;WD

a-Denotes amateur

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

