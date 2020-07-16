Former Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. jumps out to lead at State Open of Virginia

Mark Lawrence Jr. might have been more excited about a first-round 63 in the Delta Dental State Open if fast starts hadn't already been part of his routine.
Lawrence, a former Virginia Tech golfer from Richmond, twice finished in a tie at the end of regulation at Ballyhack, only to lose playoffs in 2016 and 2019.
"It's one of my favorite golf courses, said Lawrence, who won the Virginia state amateur in 2017. His father, Mark Lawrence Sr., won the same title in 1980.
"And, the greens are so damned good right now that, if you get the ball rolling on line, it's going in. I feel like there could be some low scores with how the greens are rolling."
Reports of lightning caused a delay at mid-afternoon Friday, at which point amateur Dustin Groves and professional Mason Stutler had posted 67s.
They were subsequently joined by Buck Brittain, a two-time state seniors champion from Tazewell who made a hole-in at No. 3 after starting on the back nine, where he birdied three of the last four holes. He finished with a 68 and sits alone in fourth place.
“I hit a good shot, and it landed close to where I wanted it to," Brittain said of his ace. "I thought it was left of where it needed to be to go in, so I expected it to be below the hole. … My assumption was that it rolled off the green into the rough. I never expected it to go in, and then [playing partner Larkin Gross] started yelling, ‘hole in one!’I said, no, no way it was in the hole."
Groves began the day with three consecutive birdies, a feat that occurs "not very often," in his eyes.
The streak ended when he bogeyed No. 4.
"I was feeling those jitters that come from the first tournament of the year and first-tee jitters and I was like, 'All right, I've got a really good cushion and I can free it up and have fun,' " he said.
Groves, a 2009 Wake Forest graduate, went to Monticello High School in Charlottesville and has returned to his hometown to live. He was a professional for a brief period on mini-tours and also caddied briefly for ex-Wake golf teammate Kyle Reifers, who is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour.
"It helped a significant amount," Groves said of the experience of caddying. "Just to see how the best players play, think and how organized they are, it really helped me."
Stutler was tied for the lead after the first round last year at Ballyhack and was within sight of the second-round leaders before dropping into a 12th-place tie with a final-round 77.
"I pretty much chalked that up to a learning experience," said Stutler, who is from Fredericksburg and was an All-American at Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Stutler is like most of the players in the field in that he has been limited by the hazards of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least they're competing.
"People haven't had a lot to do recreationally," Stutler said. "It's obviously been a little different this spring. The only other event I played in, we had to leave the flagstick in the hole and some odd things like that.
"Here, it's been at least a little bit closer to normal."
