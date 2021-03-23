Franklin County gets first 4-0 start to season since 1970 with 9-6 win over Northside

This time, Belcher came off the left side and smothered the attempt to protect a 7-6 lead.

“The first go-around I didn’t get to dive out for it,” Belcher said. “It helped out with the flag. The second one, I got a clean block. I got a good start off the edge and just laid out for it and blocked it.”

Northside could have elected to go for a two-point conversion, but with 10 minutes to play, head coach Scott Fisher did not want to risk it in the wet conditions.

“I thought the right thing to do was to kick it,” Fisher said. “We made [the first one]. It looked good. I figured they were going to stack it up in there. It was a great effort on their part.”

Franklin County’s defense was stout most of the night, allowing the Vikings just 146 total yards.

The Eagles’ defense put two points on the board when end Cody McGuire was at the bottom of a pile that tackled Webb for a safety for a 9-2 lead with 6:36 to play.

The safety came one play after Franklin County’s Joshua Luckett nailed a 49-yard punt that stopped at the Northside 1.

“I was on the sidelines saying, ‘Roll, roll, roll,’ “ Fisher said about the punt. “It just didn’t happen.”