Franklin County gets first 4-0 start to season since 1970 with 9-6 win over Northside

Franklin County jumped offside just before a successful Northside extra point kick late in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District football game.
It was the best mistake the Eagles could have made.
The PAT did not count because the play was whistled dead, and Franklin County’s Anthony Belcher blocked the ensuing try to help preserve a 9-6 victory that gave the Eagles their second win over the Vikings this year and their first 4-0 start to a season since 1970.
“It don’t know if it was Tuesday night football or what, but we weren’t quite ready to go,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said.
“The kids played hard, but we made a lot of mistakes tonight.”
None worked out better than the offside call.
Franklin County led 7-0 after a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and the ensuing PAT by Chandler Holley with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Northside (0-2) answered on the next possession with an 83-yard drive capped by sophomore QB Sid Webb’s 2-yard run with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Jeremiah Peterson’s PAT seemingly tied the game, but the play was negated by the offside penalty.
The Vikings had the ball placed inside the 2-yard line, and elected to kick again.
This time, Belcher came off the left side and smothered the attempt to protect a 7-6 lead.
“The first go-around I didn’t get to dive out for it,” Belcher said. “It helped out with the flag. The second one, I got a clean block. I got a good start off the edge and just laid out for it and blocked it.”
Northside could have elected to go for a two-point conversion, but with 10 minutes to play, head coach Scott Fisher did not want to risk it in the wet conditions.
“I thought the right thing to do was to kick it,” Fisher said. “We made [the first one]. It looked good. I figured they were going to stack it up in there. It was a great effort on their part.”
Franklin County’s defense was stout most of the night, allowing the Vikings just 146 total yards.
The Eagles’ defense put two points on the board when end Cody McGuire was at the bottom of a pile that tackled Webb for a safety for a 9-2 lead with 6:36 to play.
The safety came one play after Franklin County’s Joshua Luckett nailed a 49-yard punt that stopped at the Northside 1.
“I was on the sidelines saying, ‘Roll, roll, roll,’ “ Fisher said about the punt. “It just didn’t happen.”
Franklin County had just enough offense, taking advantage of a short field after Webb lost a fumble at the Eagles’ 41 early in the third quarter.
Backup tailback Ke’Shaun Wright had four carries for 24 yards to help set up the TD by Foutz.
Wright entered the game after starting tailback Jaron Smith was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a play where he lost a fumble and a Northside player was flagged for a personal foul.
Unless the sanction is overturned at the administrative level, Smith will have to sit out Saturday’s game against unbeaten Lord Botetourt.
“I want to look at that and see what it looked like,” Edwards said of the penalty. “But there’s no excuse for it.”
While Franklin County has played four games, including a 28-14 win over Northside on Feb. 25.
Tuesday was just Northside’s second time suiting up and its first at home following a two-week shutdown because of COVID-19 positive tests among the team.
The Vikings were still minus two players who had not been cleared by kickoff.
“We had to play the hand that we got dealt,” Fisher said. “We were off for two-and-a-half weeks. We had double-digit kids that for the last seven days, couldn’t participate because of the return-to-play call.
“But I thought our effort was great. That team was undefeated and had scored a bunch of points.”
Edwards had kudos for the Vikings.
“They did a fantastic job, they really did,” Edwards said. “They had those kids ready to fight tonight.”
Franklin County;0;0;7;2;—;9
Northside;0;0;6;0;—;6
Third quarter
FC — Foutz 1 run (Holley kick)
Fourth quarter
Nor — Webb 2 run (kick blocked)
FC — Safety, Webb tackled in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
;;FC;;Nor
First downs;;14;;9
Rushes-yards;;41-172;;31-106
Passing yaards;;48;;40
Comp-Att-Int;;4-10-2;;8-11-0
Fumbles-lost;;1-0;;2-1
Penalties;;6-69;;3-32
Punts;;3-47.7;;4-29.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin County, Smith 18-82, Wright 10-36, Foutz 7-32, Bowling 3-16, Belcher 2-7, Team 1-(minus 3). Northside, Webb 21-42, McGinnis 3-33, Funk 4-25, Slash 1-5, Gutherie 1-4, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — Franklin County, Foutz 4-10-2–48. Northside, Webb 8-11-0–40.
RECEIVING — Franklin County, Bowling 2-21, Hart 1-16, England 1-11. Northside, Slash 6-23, Abshire 1-10, Bishop 1-7.
