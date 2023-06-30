Four Salem pitchers held Fredericksburg to four hits Thursday night.

Two of those hits gave the FredNats all the run support they needed.

Fredericksburg's pitching was equally as strong by holding the Red Sox to three hits, and two run-scoring hits allowed the hosts to claim a 2-0 win and even the six-game series at a game apiece.

Armando Cruz's fourth-inning solo homer and Wilmer Perez's eighth-inning RBI double accounted for the game's two runs.

Cutter Coffey (third inning), Brooks Brannon (fifth inning) and Claudio Simon (eighth inning) had singles for the Red Sox (32-36).

Salem went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Red Sox starter Noah Dean was lifted after 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed only one hit, but walked six and threw 16 of 47 pitches for strikes.