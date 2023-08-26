FredNats edge Red Sox in extras

Fredericksburg relief pitcher Jared Simpson struck out three straight Salem batters in the 11th inning to preserve the FredNats’ 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (52-63, 22-30) got back-to-back singles from Lyonell James and Enderso Lira to lead off the 11th. James’ single scored Jhostynxon Garcia, who began the inning on second base.

Simpson needed 12 pitches to strike out Natanael Yuten, Marvin Alcantara and Albert Feliz to escape the jam and lift the FredNats (57-57, 27-24) to their third win in the series.

Johnfrank Salazar went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the second inning for Salem.

Fredericksburg scored twice in the top of the 11th on Elijah Green’s groundout and Leandro Emiliani’s sacrifice fly.

The Roanoke Times