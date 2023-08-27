John McHenry's 13th-inning double scored Johnathon Thomas and Fredericksburg outlasted Salem 8-7 to close the six-game series Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

The FredNats (58-58 overall, 28-25 second half) scored in each extra frame. The final three runs came against Salem relief pitcher Luis De La Rosa (2-7).

Jared Simpson pitched a perfect 13th inning for the save.

The Red Sox (53-64, 23-31) scored their first four runs on homers.

Johnfrank Salazar hit a two-run homer in the fourth, Marvin Alcantara added a solo homer in the fifth, and Johanfran Garcia led off the ninth with a homer.

On Saturday night, Noah Dean pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and combined with two others on a two-hitter in a 5-0 win.

It was Salem's first shutout since a 9-0 triumph against Delmarva on July 14. The Red Sox have nine shutouts this season.

Dean (2-8) did not allow a hit in his appearance. He walked four, struck out four and picked up his first win since May 7.

Starter Jhonny Felix allowed one hit over two innings and Michael Valera surrendered one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings.