 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FredNats spoil Sox comeback with walk-off in 9th
0 comments

FredNats spoil Sox comeback with walk-off in 9th

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Fredericksburg Nationals rendered moot a late Salem rally to defeat the Red Sox 12-11 on Friday at FredNats Ballpark.

Former first round draft pick Nick Yorke went 4 for 6 with a homer and three runs for the Sox (28-24), who scored five times in the top of the ninth to tie the game.

Nicholas Northcut went 2- for 4 with three RBIs for Salem.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert