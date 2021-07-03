FredNats spoil Sox comeback with walk-off in 9th

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Fredericksburg Nationals rendered moot a late Salem rally to defeat the Red Sox 12-11 on Friday at FredNats Ballpark.
Former first round draft pick Nick Yorke went 4 for 6 with a homer and three runs for the Sox (28-24), who scored five times in the top of the ninth to tie the game.
Nicholas Northcut went 2- for 4 with three RBIs for Salem.
