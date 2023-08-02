Roismar Quintana’s two-run triple in the first inning gave Fredericksburg a lead it never relinquished as the Nationals claimed a 5-1 home win over Salem on Tuesday to open a six-game series.

The FredNats (43-50, 13-17) had three run-scoring hits with runners in scoring position in the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead.

The Red Sox (45-49, 15-16) scored in the fourth inning on Lyonell James’ RBI ground out.

Fredericksburg handed Salem starter Gabriel Jackson his first loss of the season. Jackson (4-1) allowed a season-high four earned runs on six hits over three innings. It marked his shortest start since he moved into the rotation on July 18.

Nationals starter Riley Cornelio (3-7) picked up the win. He allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out four over six innings.

GOLF

Burton leads VSGA junior tourneyPreston Burton, a 2023 Charlottesville High School graduate who is headed to William and Mary, is in the lead entering Thursday’s third and final round of the 71st VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Birdwood Golf Course at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.

Burton shot a 6-under 65 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 8-under 134.

Tyler Brand, a Dartmouth rising freshman, is in second at 9-under 135. The Richmond native had been the first-round leader with a 66 on Tuesday.

Grayden Laird of Galax High School is tied for ninth at 1-under 141.

Major Ewing of Blacksburg High School and David Goode of George Wythe High School are in a five-way tie for 11th at even-par 142.