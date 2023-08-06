A home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night forced extra innings between Salem and Fredericksburg.

The Nationals hit another homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon. This one brought the teams’ six-game series in Fredericksburg to a close.

Maxwell Romero Jr. clubbed a three-run homer with one out in the ninth to lift the FredNats to an 8-5 victory.

The hosts took five of the six games in the series. The lone loss came Saturday night as Gilberto Jimenez hit a 10th-inning grand slam to lift the Red Sox (46-53, 16-20) to an 11-7 triumph.

Salem blew a seven-run lead in the ninth inning Saturday night. The big hit in the frame came on Armando Cruz’s grand slam that tied the game.

The teams combined to hit three grand slams in Saturday’s game. Johnfrank Salazar hit a grand slam that gave the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

Salem didn’t hit any homers Sunday in overcoming deficits of two and three runs to tie the game at 5 in the ninth.

Romero’s three-run homer was the fourth hit by Fredericksburg (47-51, 17-18) in Sunday’s game.

Salem returns home Tuesday for a six-game series against Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.