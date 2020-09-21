Fuente hopeful that Tech can play Saturday, releases depth chart

“Keonta Jenkins is one [freshman] on the defensive side that’s a young player that has shown a lot of promise and ability to pick up things pretty quickly,” Fuente said in August.

Fuente said that things could change quickly in the secondary given the team’s overall lack of depth after losing Hunter, Nasir Peoples (injury) and Caleb Farley (opted out).

“That’s created a little sense of urgency with those young guys,” Fuente said. “We do still have some guys on that depth chart that can play multiple positions. We are a little bit thin and we’ll have to do a good job as we go through the season, hopefully, being able to cross train guys in those five defensive back positions to be able to play a couple different spots.”

On offense, the most notable change came on the offensive line, where Brock Hoffman is listed as Tech’s starting center and Bryan Hudson at right guard. Hudson started 10 games at center as a true freshman in 2019 while Hoffman sat out as a transfer from Coastal Carolina.

The rest of the starting offensive line is the same as last year, with Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Lecitus Smith at left guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle. The odd man out is Doug Nester, who started 10 games at right guard last year, and is listed as the team’s backup right tackle.