Glenvar girls fall in Class 2 semifinal to defending champion Gate City

GATE CITY — Don't look now, but Gate City is back at it again.
That old-time football power in Scott County has all but become a basketball school these days, now that Gate City has earned yet another a shot at a VHSL state championship with a 55-38 dusting of visiting Glenvar in girls Class 2 semifinal play Wednesday night.
The defending Class 2 champion Blue Devils (17-1) get their chance at a repeat title at 7 p.m. Saturday, when they host the unbeaten (12-0) Luray Bulldogs, semifinal winners over King William by a ridiculous 82-23 count.
Not quite 12 months ago, Gate City beat the same Page County team 64-54 in Richmond to win the 2020 state championship.
"We'll have to play really well to beat them, and we know that," said 14-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. "I think it'll be a good game. "Their coach and I said last year that we hope to see each other again, so here we are."
Over the last four seasons, Gate City's boys and girls have now reached the Class 2 final twice each, each capturing a championship.
Winning never goes out of style at a school that's won a bunch over the years.
"We don't look at it that way," Houseright said. "We've just had really good kids along the way and this year, too, and they've all bought-in to what we want them to do. When you have that mix, you can be successful."
The Region D champion Blue Devils, piloted all season by 2020 Class 2 player of the year Sarah Thompson, got it done against the Region C champion Highlanders (7-5) with terrific team play — on both ends of the floor.
Gate City ran out to a 16-7 lead after one period and was up 33-20 by halftime, and the Roanoke County school never really threatened thereafter.
Glenvar was guilty of 19 turnovers, many in the face of good ball pressure on the perimeter.
"I don't know how many times in practice we've done a defensive drill an hour or more," said Thompson, an ETSU signee. "We take pride in our defense."
Thompson struggled a bit offensively, finishing with 15 points after making 8 of 10 free throws, but the 5-foot-7 do-it-all point guard received terrific support.
Senior guard Kayli Dunn was excellent on both ends, producing a number of steals and scoring 11 points on the other end, including two three-point plays.
"We challenged Kayli to be our defensive stopper the last couple weeks and she's done that," Houseright said. "Then tonight she has a big offensive game."
So did sophomore Lexi Ervin, who hit three 3s and scored 11 points, and guard Adyson Gibson, who drained a pair of key 3s off the bench.