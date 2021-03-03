Glenvar girls, Parry McCluer boys claim Class 2/Class 1 indoor track team titles

Glenvar's girls team and Parry McCluer's boys could have driven to the VHSL Class 2/Class 1 indoor track and field meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg in a station wagon.
Or maybe in a Mini-Cooper.
Regardless, both teams had enough horsepower Wednesday to claim state championships.
Glenvar's girls — with just four athletes competing — put up 65 points and edged runner-up Poquoson by seven points after winning the final event of the day, the 1,600-meter relay.
"I took four girls competing and one alternate," Glenvar coach Bekka Loder said. "Four girls won state."
Junior Carly Wilkes and sophomore Sydney Loder were not just along for the ride.
Wilkes swept the 1,600 (4 minutes, 53.33 seconds) and 1,000 (3:00.41), while Loder, the coach's daughter, won the 55-meter hurdles (9.76) and placed second in the 300 and third in the high jump.
Wilkes beat her winning time in last year's 1,600 by more than 15 seconds.
The Highlanders needed to finish no worse than fourth in the 1,600 relay to clinch the team championship, but the foursome of Wilkes, Loder, Delaney Eller and Carrie Horrell closed the deal in style by winning in 4:31.03.
Eller and Horrell provided 11 team points by placing third and fourth, respectively, in the 500.
Glenvar's 65 points outdistanced runner-up Poquoson (58) and third-place James River (54), which had a strong meet with three first-place finishes.
Less than a month ago, Glenvar wasn't even certain the Highlanders would even make it to the starting line because of COVID-19 restrictions on competition.
"At the start of the season we didn't know if we would ever have a meet or touch foot on a track besides practicing on our own," Bekka Loder said.
"I went full-tilt as if we were going to go to regionals and go to state. I put the kids exactly where I knew they would succeed, not only for themselves but also for the team."
Parry McCluer took just five boys to Lynchburg, but the Fighting Blues successfully defended the indoor title they won in 2020.
PM edged Altavista 58-56 and scored all its points in just four events.
Trevor Tomlin swept the 1,600 (4:41.91) and 3,200 (10:20.80), Brenden Plogger won the 1,000 (2:44.70) and Zavery Wallace took the shot put (47-5 1/2) for Parry McCluer.
Kedryn Chandler gave PM a second-place finish in the 3,200 and a third-place efford in the 1,600. Omar Massenburg was fifth in the shot.
"We scored all our points in four events," PM coach Chris Poluikis said.
Poluikis was unsure whether PM had the horses to repeat, considering the Blues graduated a host of talented distance runners that keyed the 2019 Class 1 cross country championship.
"Last year ... we had to screw up not to win," Poluikis said. "The difference with [this year] was, I knew we could win but everything had to go perfect."
Altavista could have tied Parry McCluer by winning the 1,600 relay, but the Colonels finished a close second behind George Wythe.
Timesland athletes won nine of the 15 boys events.
Rural Retreat's Chris Sizemore swept the long jump (20-9) and high jump (5-10), while teammate Lachen Streeby took the 500 (1:10.43).
Covington's Mitchell Tallman went 13-2 to claim the pole vault.
In the girls meet, James River athletes won two individual events and one relay as Timesland athletes also took gold in nine events.
Vanessa Lima captured the 55 meters (7.79), while Holly Hylton won the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch). The Knights also won the 800 relay in 1:54.98.
Auburn and Floyd County also put girls in the winners' circle.
Haley Hollins won the shot put (38-10) for Auburn, while sophomore Zoe Belshan placed first in the 3,200 (12:37.92).
